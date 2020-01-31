Nationwide suffers payment glitch leaving customers unable to pay bills

A glitch has left Nationwide customers unable to transfer money or pay bills on the final day of the month.

The building society has said that all payments are currently being held in a queue. They are yet to confirm how long they will take to be sent.

It has left customers frustrated and worried that they will be unable to pay bills or rent.

Read more: Nationwide profit plunges 33 per cent

The issue is affecting Nationwide accounts from sending and receiving payments, while transfers to some saving accounts are also affected.

Nationwide took to Twitter to say: “We’re sorry, all outgoing payments and any payments coming into a savings account are in a queue at the moment.

“We’re working to fix this ASAP; if you’d like us to let you know once your payment has gone through you can register for a text update”.

Customers are still able to send money but it will be placed into a queue.

Nationwide says there is no need to cancel or retry payments as they will eventually be processed.

The building society adds that direct debits and standing orders have all been processed normally. Cards can also still be used as usual online, in shops and at ATMs.

Customers took to Twitter to complain, particularity given the bad timing of the problems at the end of the month.

One said: “This is ridiculous, I have people on at me for the payments for bill, when will this get sorted?!”

Another said: “@AskNationwide £2k floating about in the banking cloud somewhere. The warning message should have been much more prevalent on you banking app.

“It was hidden and had to be expanded to see what the issue was. You should have stopped payment transactions until fixed.”

While someone else suggested customers move banks.

“This is a joke. I have bills to pay from another account which are being declined. I cannot switch accounts fast enough!

“I advise everyone to LEAVE #NATIONWIDE as this happens only on pay days! What a joke #LeaveNationwideBank”.

Read more: Nationwide reveals PPI hit of up to £50m as it becomes latest victim of claims rush

Customers can also complain to the building society, or raise issues with the free Financial Service Ombudsman.

A Nationwide spokesperson said: “Unfortunately there is a delay on outbound Faster Payments reaching peoples accounts as well as inbound payments reaching some Nationwide savings accounts.

“We are working hard to resolve the issue and apologise for an inconvenience caused. There is no need for people to resend payments and these will be processed as soon as possible.”