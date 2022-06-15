BREAKING: Jubilee line suspended following security alert at Waterloo

Waterloo station

The Jubilee line was suspended following a security alert at Waterloo station, Transport for London (TfL) said.

“There is no service on the Jubilee Line between London Bridge and Green Park while we respond to a security alert at Waterloo,” the public body announced. “There are severe delays affecting service on the rest of the line.”

According to a spokesperson from the British Transport Police, officers were called at Waterloo tube station just before 4pm after a suspicious package was reported.

The station was evacuated as a precaution but it will reopen shortly after police personnel checked the item and considered it non-suspicious.