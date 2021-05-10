Brawn on the fourth of July: England to take on US at Twickenham this summer

England will once again play in front of fans at Twickenham as the RFU confirmed two summer test matches against the United States and Canada.

Eddie Jones’ men will take on the US on July 4, with Canada a week later on July 10.

Numerous England stars will be on duty with the Lions in South Africa, so Jones is likely to play some of the country’s younger and less established stars.

England last faced the US in the World Cup in Japan in 2019, coming out 45-7 victors.

An England ‘A’ side will take on Scotland ‘A’ at Welford Road on June 27.

Jones said: “The summer series will give us the chance to look at a lot of players and see how they step up, and it’s an important part of our World Cup preparation.

“For younger players, it’s a chance to show what they can do at international level and how they are in the team environment.

“There aren’t too many opportunities to lead at international level, so for the more experienced players it’s a chance to take further leadership roles and grow their game in that area.”

It is not yet clear how many fans will be able to enter Twickenham, but tickets will go on sale on May 13.