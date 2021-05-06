Warren Gatland has named Sam Simmonds, Johnny Hill and Bundee Aki in his British and Irish Lions squad for the tour of South Africa this summer.

But despite expanding the party to 37 players, there is no place for Billy Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Johnny Sexton or Manu Tuilagi.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will skipper the Lions on his fourth tour.

Read more: Premiership rugby clubs issue warning to British and Irish Lions chiefs over scheduling after reaching player release agreement

“We believe we’ve picked a squad capable of winning a Test series in South Africa,” said Gatland.

“Selecting a Lions squad is never easy and, in many ways, this has been the most challenging selection I have been involved in.

“We’ve left out some very talented players which gives an indication to the strength of this squad and we know how important that stand-by list will be.”

Flanker Simmonds is included despite failing to convince England head coach Eddie Jones, while Exeter team-mate Hill is preferred to more experienced second rows such as James Ryan.

Aki is among the centres, along with fellow Irishman Robbie Henshaw, England’s Eliott Daly and Chris Harris of Scotland – but not Garry Ringrose or Tuilagi.

Dan Biggar, Owen Farrell and Finn Russell are the fly-halves, meaning there is no Johnny Sexton. Gareth Davies, Conor Murray and Ali Price are the scrum-halves.

Anthony Watson, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes and Tom Curry are also among the 11 English players selected.

Wales captin Alun Wyn Jones will skipper the British and Irish Lionson the 2021 Tour to South Africa.

Picture credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

The Lions face Japan in a pre-tour warm-up at Murrayfield on 26 June before departing for South Africa.

There they are due to play five tour matches before a three-Test series against the Springboks that begins on 24 July in Johannesburg.

The Lions’s travelling army of supporters are set to be absent due to issues around Covid-19, but it is hoped that local rugby fans may be able to attend games.

British and Irish Lions squad to tour South Africa

Backs (16):

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales) – Wing

Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland) – Centre

Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales) – Fly-half

Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) – Centre

Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales) – Scrum-half

Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) – Fly-half

Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland) – Centre

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) – Centre

Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs, Scotland) – Full-back

Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland) – Scrum-half

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) – Scrum-half

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales) – Wing

Finn Russell (Racing 92, Scotland) – Fly-half

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland) – Wing

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) – Wing

Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales) – Full-back

Forwards (21):

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) – Second row

Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) – Back row

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England) – Hooker

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England) – Back row

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) – Prop

Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) – Back row

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) – Prop

Jamie George (Saracens, England) – Hooker

Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland) – Second row

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, England) – Second row

Maro Itoje (Saracens, England) – Second row

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, Wales) (Captain) – Second ro

Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales) – Prop

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England) – Second row

Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) – Hooker

Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) – Prop

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, England) – Back row

Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland) – Prop

Justin Tipuric (Ospreys, Wales) – Back row

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England) – Prop

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland) – Back row