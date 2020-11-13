Brands' battle for the eyeballs: watch all the Christmas ads here

As some of the UK’s biggest brands have rolled out their seasonal ads, it’s starting to feel a lot more festive. The battle for the eyeballs started in earnest this morning as John Lewis launched its annual television advertisement, gaining over one million views within just two hours.

However, Aldi’s ad so far tops the list, with a whopping 18mln views on YouTube and across various other platforms, followed by M&S with 1.8m.

Below the ads that are taking UK TV screens by storm this Christmas, with total views and user engagement across YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, as of 10am on this Friday the 13th.

City A.M. watched the Christmas campaigns with Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO of social media marketing platform Socialbakers, based in London’s Victoria area.

Aldi: Aldi Christmas Launch Advert 2020 (18,957,430 views and 113,300 interactions)

Due to lockdowns and distancing regulations, the vast majority of purchases will be forced to happen online.

“That’s why Christmas ads have an even bigger role than usual to play in a brand’s overall marketing efforts,” Ben-Itzhak explained. “Unlike in previous years where advertising would drive people to the store to make their purchases, this year ads need to drive them to the brand’s digital channels.”

M&S: This is M&S Christmas Food (1,880,499 views and 2,884 interactions)

“The message across this year’s ads is that this Christmas, people must make what they can of the situation. The same is true for brands. More than ever, brands will need to be tuned in to consumer sentiment if they want their products to make it under the Christmas tree,” Ben-Itzhak noted.

John Lewis: Give A Little Love (1,037,943 views and 31,188 interactions)

Looking Amazon’s ad, Ben-Itzhak points out that Interactions between brands and customers will all be happening on digital channels this year, from purchases to customer care and refunds.

“So, not only will brands need to work hard to reach and engage their audience with content that resonates, they will also have to take the customer on a journey of product discovery and purchase – a journey that won’t be happening in store this year.”

Amazon: The Show Must Go On (985,439 views and 21,754 interactions)

“So far we’ve seen brands like Marks and Spencer and John Lewis using their Christmas ad as an opportunity to spread goodwill by donating and encouraging charitable giving,” Ben-Itzhak said, adding that gestures like these will resonate better than ever with audiences, as many people are facing hardships of their own.

Argos: An Evening with AbracaDaisy & The Incredible Lucy (889,239 views, 6,348 interactions)

Other brands are sticking to known themes to build familiarity and loyalty with their online community, like Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot, who the company brought to life in 2016.

TKMaxx: The Lil Goat (985,439 page views and 21,754 interactions)

Some brands have opted for inspirational stories that address the challenges Brits have been facing this year.

“From Amazon’s passionate ballerina who performs her cancelled ballet recital to an audience from her rooftop, to the simple joy of Argos’ Daisy and Lucy making Christmas magic for their family, the message is one of hope – hope that we can all make the best out of Christmas this year,” Ben-Itzhak commented.

Asda: That’s an Asda Price Christmas (24,166 views and 201 interactions)