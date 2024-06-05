Boxpark sets sight on new Camden location as it takes over Buck Street Market

Boxpark will come to Camden, as the trendy hospitality firm has taken over Buck Street Market with plans for a “comprehensive renovation” of the site.

Boxpark will come to Camden, as the trendy hospitality firm has taken over Buck Street Market with plans for a “comprehensive renovation” of the site.

Boxpark said on Tuesday it had agreed a long-term property management deal with Places for London, Transport for London’s Property Company, for Camden’s shipping container food and retail complex, Buck Street Market.

The 12,000 square-ft site, which was bought by Places for London in October 2023, will undergo a “significant refurbishment to revitalise the space and support over 40 independent food operators and retailers”.

Subject to planning permission from Camden Council, the north London location will be its fifth site in the capital.

Simon Champion, chief of Boxpark said: “It’s an exciting challenge for Boxpark to reinvigorate an iconic destination like Buck Street Market. It’s no secret we have a love of locations beaming with culture and community, and Camden is no different.

“Camden Town boasts a world of food, music and the arts that is just so aligned with Boxpark’s movement and culture. “

“We are committed to flying the flag for independent businesses across the country, and this restoration will allow us to continue this in one of the most significant takeovers London will see this year.”

Buck Street Market currently hosts 23 retail and 23 food units, operating seven days a week.

An initial investment will refresh the site, with plans for further investment in collaboration with Places for London in the coming year following engagement with existing businesses and the local community.