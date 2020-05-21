Boris Johnson has told the health department to remove the NHS immigrant surcharge for NHS and care workers, after defending the policy just 24 hours ago in parliament.

The charge, which is £400 per year for an adult but will soon be raised to £624, has been criticised for applying to frontline workers who have been praised for their work during the coronavirus crisis.

Read more: Boris Johnson hints at NHS worker pay rise in fiery PMQs

The Prime Minister said yesterday at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) that the surcharge would not be dropped as it would leave a £900m hole in the NHS budget.

However, a Number 10 spokesman today has said work is now underway to scrap the yearly fee for migrant NHS and care workers.

“As the Prime Minister said in the House of Commons, he has been thinking about this a great deal,” the spokesman said.

“He has been a personal beneficiary of carers from abroad and understands the difficulties faced by our amazing NHS staff.

“The purpose of the NHS surcharge is to benefit the NHS, help to care for the sick and save lives. NHS and care workers from abroad who are granted visas are doing this already by the fantastic contribution which they make.”

More to follow