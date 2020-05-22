Boris Johnson plans to meet Trump in the US next month

Prime Minister Boris Johnson could travel to the US next month to meet President Donald Trump for the G7 summit.

The plans were outlined in a Downing Street briefing earlier today, according to the Sun.

Trump has already cancelled the summer G7 meeting but yesterday said he was considering changing the date so leaders can meet face-to-face in Washington, but Boris Johnson said he would follow the travel advice in place at the time, according to Downing Street.

Travel restrictions are currently in place for passengers from Europe, home to four of the G7 nations. While the US and Canada have agreed to keep their shared border closed to essential travel for the next month.

Trump said it would be a “great sign to all” of things returning to normal during the pandemic. Downing Street said the government continued to be in talks with the US over whether the G7 summit could take place.

Yesterday, Trump tweeted: “Now that our country is ‘Transitioning back to Greatness’, I am considering rescheduling the G7, on the same or similar date, in Washington DC, at the legendary Camp David”.

Trump had originally planned to host the annual summit at his private golf course near Miami. However, following public outcry over holding it at one of his properties, switched the venue to Camp David.

