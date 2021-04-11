Boris Johnson to lead MP tributes to Prince Philip as parliament resumes

Boris Johnson will tomorrow deliver an address in the House of Commons on the death of Prince Philip, before MPs and peers also deliver tributes to the deceased 99-year-old.

Parliament was due to come back from a two-week recess on Tuesday, but was recalled early for parliamentarians to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Johnson will speak at the despatch box at 2.30pm tomorrow, with MPs then expected to deliver their own tributes to Prince Philip until 10pm.

The House of Lords will also have time to deliver tributes from 1pm.

MPs have also today backed a call to erect a statue of Prince Philip on The Mall in London.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer both support the idea of erecting a statue of the Duke of Edinburgh on The Mall.

A source close to the Prime Minister said he would be on board with the idea, while a Labour source said “a statue would seem a fitting tribute for his years of service”.

Also on the parliamentary agenda next week will be questions to trade secretary Liz Truss and her deputies, questions to COP26 President Alok Sharma and a backbench motion by Tory MP Gareth Johnson on road user charging in London.

There will also likely be several ministerial statements and urgent questions on Covid-19, with the future of vaccine passports one particular area of interest for many MPs.