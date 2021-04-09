Boris Johnson leads tributes to Prince Philip

The Prime Minister has led tributes to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died this morning aged 99.

Speaking outside Downing Street this afternoon, Boris Johnson said: “It is to Her Majesty and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today, because they have lost not just a much loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and in recent years, great grandfather.”

He said the Duke had “helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”

“Speaking on their Golden Wedding anniversary, Her Majesty said that our country owed her husband a greater debt than he would ever claim or we shall ever know. But I’m sure that estimate is correct,” Johnson added.

“So we mourn today with Her Majesty the Queen. We offer our condolences to her, and to all her family, and we give thanks as a nation and a kingdom for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip.”

The Duke passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle after a period of ill health, Buckingham Palace announced this afternoon.

No official details have been released yet about Prince Philip’s funeral, but it is understood he will be given a royal ceremonial funeral rather than a state funeral, in line with his wishes.

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

In a statement on Twitter, Labour leader Keir Starmer said the UK had lost “an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip”.

“Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country — from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh,” Starmer said. “However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen. For more than seven decades, he has been at her side.

“Their marriage has been a symbol of strength, stability and hope, even as the world around them changed – most recently during the pandemic. It was a partnership that inspired millions in Britain and beyond.”

Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said she was “saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip”.

“I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day,” she said in a statement on Twitter.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Canada’s Justin Trudeau also extended their sympathies.

The Secretary of State’s tribute to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/8HFAamRdpC — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 9, 2021

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan paid tribute to the Duke’s contributions to the capital, saying Prince Philip had a “positive impact on London, Britain and the lives of so many will live on for many years to come”.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the entire Royal Family at this sad time,” he added.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE), the charity that Prince Philip founded 65 years ago, also remembered the “remarkable man”.

It called for alumni and volunteers of the youth awards scheme, which aimed to transform the lives of young people through expeditions, to share their memories of the Royal.

Ruth Marvel, chief executive of The DofE said: “The Duke’s timeless vision for young people has never been morerelevant or needed. The DofE has played a crucial role in supporting young people to survive and thrive despite theunprecedented challenges of the pandemic, and we will continue to build on his legacy.”