Prince Philip in ‘good spirits’ after second night in hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh has spent a second night in hospital in central London after he was admitted on Tuesday evening.

Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure, due to feeling unwell.

His stay is not related to coronavirus, and a palace source said the duke walked into the hospital unaided, according to reports.

He is expected to be there for a few days of observation and rest. Prince Philip was said to be “in good spirits” despite the hospital stay.

The Queen has remained at Windsor Castle.

A No 10 spokesman said Prime Minister Boris Johnson sends his “best wishes” to the duke as he “undergoes a few days of rest in hospital”.