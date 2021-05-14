Boris Johnson to address nation at 5pm as Indian variant Covid cases spike in UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a Covid-19 press conference from Downing Street at 5pm today.

Four people have now died from the Indian variant of concern as of 12 May, according to data published by Public Health England (PHE) today.

However, the share of people infected with Covid-19 is still relatively low compared to the third wave, but the share of those which do and have the Indiant variant has jumped.

The emergence of the B.1.617.2 variant in parts of northern England and London has some scientists calling for the reopening to be delayed, and has prompted a rethink on ways to speed up the vaccination drive.

Johnson is not expected to delay a further easing of restrictions planned for Monday.

From 17 May, people in England will be formally permitted to hug again, meet in small groups indoors and travel abroad.

Johnson aims to lift all Covid-19 lockdown restrictions on 21 June.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said he will be joined by England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty.

Around one in 1,340 people in homes in England had Covid-19 in the week to 8 May – down from one in 1,180 the previous week, according to ONS estimates.

It is the lowest figure since the week to September 5 2020, when the estimate stood at one in 1,400.