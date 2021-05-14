Portugal will allow UK tourists in from Monday, despite 'state of calamity' restrictions extension

UK holidaymakers hoping to jet off to Portugal from Monday 17 May when international holidays are no longer illegal are facing uncertainty after Lisbon decided to extend its “state of calamity” until at least 30 May.

However, the Portuguese foreign ministry confirmed today that, despite the restrictions, sun-seeking arrivals from the UK will be allowed to enter the country for tourism reasons.

Visit Portugal said in a statement: ” The options are wide for the British tourists to visit Portugal, from any point…We look forward to welcome all travellers coming from the UK”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that from 17 May the “stay in the UK” restriction will lift, meaning holed-up Brits will be able to travel to green list countries such as Portugal without self-isolating on their return.

Guidance published on the Portuguese government’s website last night stated that ministers had approved a move to continue the current level of lockdown.

Arrivals from the UK will still need to provide a negative PCR test for Covid-19 taken within 72 hours.

To add to the confusion, UK holidaymakers are currently prohibited from entering the European Union for non-essential travel. But Portugal can override the regulation.

Holiday firms have reported huge demand for trips to Portugal following the publication of the green list.

