Boris Johnson has warned that tomorrow’s easing of Covid restrictions in England must come with “a heavy dose of caution” as concern mounts about the spread of the Indian variant.

In a statement released tonight, Johnson urged people to get tested two times a week and to “take responsibility when enjoying new freedoms”.

Hospitality businesses will open for indoor patrons from tomorrow, along with cinemas, theatres and other indoor entertainment events.

However, Johnson warned the nation on Friday that the target date of lifting most or all restrictions on 21 June may slip due to the increasing prevalence of the new Indian Covid variant in Bolton and some parts of London.

It comes after around 120 people from India carrying the virus came into the country in April.

“Together we have reached another milestone in our roadmap out of lockdown, but we must take this next step with a heavy dose of caution,” Johnson said.

“We are keeping the spread of the variant first identified in India under close observation and taking swift action where infection rates are rising.”

He added: “The current data does not indicate unsustainable pressure on the NHS and our extraordinary vaccination programme will accelerate – with second doses being bought forward to give the most vulnerable maximum protection.

“But now everyone must play their part – by getting tested twice a week, coming forward for your vaccine when called and remembering hands, face, space and fresh air.

“I urge everyone to be cautious and take responsibility when enjoying new freedoms today in order to keep the virus at bay.”

Health secretary Matt Hancock Hancock said the government has a “high degree of confidence” the new variant transmits faster, but that “the early data suggests the vaccines are effective against the Indian variant”.