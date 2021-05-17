Indian Covid-19 variant ‘well spread’ across London as cases surge

The Indian variant is now “well-spread” in London as a rise in new cases is set to prompt further surge testing across the country.

Health secretary Matt Hancock today said there were 2,323 cases of the more transmissible strain of the virus in England, with five or more cases found in 86 local authorities.

Read more: 36m Brits have received first vaccine dose as UK records just five Covid deaths

Bolton and Blackburn are the worst affected locations, with the government now ramping up surge testing and vaccinations in Bedford.

But in a blow to the capital, a spokesperson for Public Health England said the new variant had “pretty well spread in terms of distribution” across London.

The spokesperson told the i that 106 out of 400 confirmed cases of the new variant in London were linked to travel. The majority of the rest are thought to be among close contacts of people who have travelled.

More transmissible than Kent variant

The Indian variant has proved to be more transmissible than the Kent variant, raising concerns that it could hamper the UK’s route out of lockdown.

However, Hancock today confirmed that the overwhelming evidence showed the variant was not resistant to vaccines. Most of the people who have been hospitalised with the strain have been eligible for a jab but have not had one.

“This shows the new variant is not tending to penetrate into older, vaccinated groups, and it underlines again the importance of getting the jab,” the health secretary said.

Read more: Indian Covid-19 variant growing in 86 local authorities in England

Public Health England has officially designated the Indian strain a variant of concern and scientists have warned it will become the most prevalent form of the disease in the UK.

Boris Johnson warned the nation on Friday that the target date of lifting most or all restrictions on 21 June may slip due to the increasing prevalence of the new Indian Covid variant.

It comes after around 120 people from India carrying the virus came into the country in April.

The government has set up a rapid response team of 100 people in Blackburn that has distributed 35,000 tests, while also setting up six new testing units and two new mass vaccination centres.

The latest figures published today showed 36m Brits have received their first dose of the jab, while 20m have now been fully vaccinated.

Read more: Indian variant analysis: Keep calm and get a vaccine