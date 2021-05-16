Hancock: 'Increasing confidence' vaccines work against Indian variant

The government and its health officials have “increasing confidence” that vaccines work against the new Indian Covid variant, according to health secretary Matt Hancock.

Hancock said the government has a “high degree of confidence” the new variant transmits faster, but that “the early data suggests the vaccines are effective against the Indian variant”.

Boris Johnson warned the nation on Friday that the target date of lifting most or all restrictions on 21 June may slip due to the increasing prevalence of the new Indian Covid variant in Bolton and some parts of London.

It comes after around 120 people from India carrying the virus came into the country in April.

Speaking to the BBC, Hancock said: “The Indian variant does appear to transfer more easily from person to person.

“We do think it is relatively widespread in small numbers and we know with a high degree of confidence that it transmits faster.

“We have increasing confidence that the vaccine works against this virus and this variant, but the virus has got extra legs in the race against the vaccine and this virus.

“The early data suggests the vaccines is effective against the Indian variant.”

He added that there was a small number of people who have had the vaccine and also been hospitalised with the new Indian variant.

“There are 18 people in hospital with coronavirus in Bolton – the majority of these people haven’t had the jab but are eligible for it,” Hancock said.

“We think that there are five people who have ended up in hospital having one jab, that’s why it’s so important to get the second jab. The vast majority of these have not had any jab but were eligible.”