Boris Johnson gives diners at son’s restaurant in Hackney the finger and takes off after being booed

Morito in Hackney (Source: Tripadvisor)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reportedly booed at the London restaurant that his son Theo works in on Friday.

In response, the Tory leader reportedly ‘flicked his finger’ at fellow dinners and left the establishment.

Johnson visited Morito in Hackney during lunch time yesterday when he faced a ‘severe unwelcome’, according to various media, including London Loves Business and Metro newspaper.

Fellow customers at the restaurant where Johnson’s son Theo works were then treated to ‘a dismissive hand gesture’ after which the Prime Minister left the restaurant.

“He flicked his finger at the customers when he got booed. It was horrible, it just created a nasty atmosphere.” A source in the Daily Mail

If true, Johnson may have reportedly committed a criminal offence as “any person is guilty of an offence if they use threatening or abusive words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, or display any writing or other visible representation which is threatening or abusive, within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby,” under Section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Earlier this weekend, Johnson and his wife Carrie were booed outside St Pauls Cathedral in the City when he arrived for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert on Saturday.

Vote today

More than 30 Tory MPs have publicly urged the Prime Minister to resign amid the fallout from revelations about Downing Street parties held during lockdown.

As a result, a confidence vote in the Prime Minister will he held between 6pm and 8pm today as allies of Boris Johnson appeared braced for a test of his leadership.

The result should be known immediately after the vote.