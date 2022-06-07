Efforts underway to remove Boris Johnson from No 10 via vote of no confidence in House of Commons

The leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, said this morning that his party will put forward a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News, Sir Ed said: “I think there should be a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister in the House of Commons, Liberal Democrats are tabling a motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson.”

“If it can be debated, I hope a lot of those 148 MPs who don’t have confidence in the Prime Minister will vote with the Liberal Democrats and other opposition parties so we can remove this Prime Minister.”

Sir Ed added: “There are millions of people out there, families and pensioners, who are suffering, they are facing a summer of discontent with rising prices, cost-of-living crisis, NHS crisis and now the travel and holiday crisis, we need to see this Prime Minister gone and that is why Liberal Democrats will put forward a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister today.”

Read more Wounded Boris Johnson to call emergency Cabinet meeting as Tory rebels refuse to back down after worse-than-May vote