Boris Johnson facing legal challenge over decision not to fire Priti Patel

The FDA Union is suing Boris Johnson after he largely dismissed allegations of bullying by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The pre-action notice letter says Johnson’s decision would set a “damaging precendent which gives carte blanche to the kind of unacceptable conduct which the home secretary was found to have committed”.

The action, which is being brought by the FDA Union, represents more than 500 senior officials and could lead to the Prime Minister’s decision being overruled and the investigation into Patel’s behaviour being made public, according to The Times.

Lawyers for the FDA said in their letter: “The prime minister, as the person responsible for regulating the civil service, should be acutely aware of these wider detrimental effects of his decision.”

Read more: Boris Johnson ‘tried to tone down’ Priti Patel bullying report

Investigation

The Home Secretary reportedly bullied a number of her senior officials. The government launched an investigation into Patel’s behaviour, headed by Sir Alex Allan, who concluded that her actions should be classified as bullying.

Patel’s behaviour was said to be in breach of ministerial code, which states that: “Harassing, bullying or other inappropriate behaviour wherever it takes place is not consistent with the code and will not be tolerated.”

Allan resigned after Johnson asked him to tone down his report.

Read more: Brexit: Boris Johnson to meet EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels TODAY