Boots: High street favourite boasts another quarter of growth

High street retailer Boots has reported another quarter of growth, helped by the demand of online and app sales.

This morning, the makeup to pharmacy chain said sales on its online website surged 16.8 per cent in the second quarter of the year.

The business, led by American retail giant Walgreens, also reported retail sales growth of 5.9 per cent for the three months to February, on top of a 16 per cent increase in the prior year quarter.

In-store sales growth remained steady, up 4.5 per cent, with flagship, shopping centre and travel stores performing particularly well.

Airport stores saw double digit growth year-on-year, supported by a new store opening at Luton, and refurbishments at Gatwick and Manchester.

Boots said shoppers spending on beauty also helped drive sales. The market has remained resilient amid the cost of living crisis as shoppers treat themselves to small luxuries.

The firm launched a beauty-only store opened in London’s Battersea Power Station in December.

Sebastian James, Boots UK and ROI said: “I am really pleased to see our positive momentum continue across the whole business, with more people shopping with us both online and in store, and strong gains in both our key markets of healthcare and beauty.

“I am particularly proud of our pharmacy team, who worked incredibly hard to launch Pharmacy First in England; the feedback from patients has been brilliant and it is clear that they value the convenience of accessing a trusted healthcare professional on their local high street with no appointment necessary.”

“We see a significant opportunity to do more in this area, helping customers to get better quickly, supporting communities and relieving the burden on the NHS.”

It comes as rumours swirl about whether or not Walgreens will try to offload Boots again.

The idea was floated around two years ago but was abandoned after the American chain cited an “unexpected and dramatic change” felt by the global financial markets in the past few months.