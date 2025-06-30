Bonuses force Jonathan Ross’ talent agency into the red

Jonathan Ross is one of the household names managed by Off The Kerb Productions. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video)

Staff bonuses have forced the talent agency, which looks after the likes of Jonathan Ross, Michael McIntyre and Jo Brand, into the red.

Off The Kerb Productions has reported a pre-tax loss of £1.8m for the year to 30 April 2024, having posted a profit of £5.1m in the prior 12 months.

The figures have been included in accounts filed with Companies House five months after the deadline.

Its results for its most recent financial year are due to be published by the end of January 2026.

The latest accounts also show Off The Kerb Productions’ turnover increased over the 12 months from £51m to £51.7m.

Off The Kerb Productions was founded in 1981 and also represents the likes of Tom Allen, Rob Beckett, Kevin Bridges, Alan Carr, Jack Dee, Adam Hills, Rosie Jones, Russel Kane, Judi Love, Dara Ó Briain, Romesh Ranganathan, Jon Richardson and Josh Widdicombe.

Profit ‘stable’ before bonuses pay out

A statement signed off by the board said: “The decrease in profit compared to 2023 primarily reflects staff bonuses paid in the year.

“Whilst this expenditure has impacted the current year’s profitability, excluding these bonus payments, the underlying financial performance remained stable.

“The success of Off The Kerb Productions is due to its stable of talented comedians. We work closely with the artists in order to develop them.

“The year ended 30 April, 2024, was a busy year. We had an arena tour and overseas income which has increased our turnover.

“We believe 2025 will be a good year with various new contracts and tours scheduled.

“Together with the biggest name acts that are managed by off The Kerb Productions, the group considers that the strong artist base and its strong relationships with these artists help to give a positive outlook for the future.”

In its accounts, Off The Kerb Productions highlighted the “concern” of the cost-of-living crisis which “we believe may impact ticket sales”.

However, the company added: “We believe that the drop in sales that could arise will be around the same as the impact noted due to customer confidence levels arising after the pandemic.

“As income is diversified through the different streams of the artist’s work, the potential fall of ticket sales is not considered to be a significant risk.”

In the year, Off The Kerb Productions received £51m from artist management fees, up from £50.5m.

The amount it earned from royalties also increased from £463,165 to £655,915.

However, its UK income fell from £47.5m to £46.1m, but its turnover from the rest of the world rose from £3.4m to £5.5m.