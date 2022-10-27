What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Blindness in Ghana

Ghana, like many nations, has a clear divide between those who are wealthy and those who live in poverty. Many Ghanaians live in conditions where they do not have access to healthcare or the resources to assist them out of the cycle of poverty.

The lack of accessibility to healthcare can often push those suffering further into economic crises. Over the last few weeks, many experts and healthcare professionals have been discussing the situation in their nations and across the world.

With the 13th of October being the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) annual World Sight Day, Dr Oscar Afari Debrah, the head of GHS (Ghana Health Service) Eyecare Unit, spoke about how crucial it was that eyecare been seen as a public health and socioeconomic issue.

In Ghana, 0.74% of the population is blind, with over half of those (126,180 people) being blind due to cataracts. On top of this, 1.07% (331,700 people) suffered from some form of visual impairment. The data from the GHS also shows that the prevalence of blindness in Ghana was much higher in rural areas compared to those who live in urbanised areas. This is due to a lack of advancements in those areas. Many rural areas are positioned a great distance from urbanised areas, meaning that there is a struggle to reach places such as hospitals.

It has also been shown that 155,992 Ghanaians live in areas with little to no access to quality eye care services, meaning that they remain suffering needlessly. For this to change, organisations need to intervene and assist in creating a positive change. Whilst many, such as Dr Oscar Amfari Debrah, recognise that loss of sight and visual impairments is a distinct cause of poverty and a significant public health issue, there is little than can be achieved, especially in developing nations. Dr Debrah also went on to discuss the fact that there are merely 54 eyecare specialists in the country with the majority of them working in areas such as Accra and Kumasi.

The lack of resources and infrastructure are clearly missing and Ghana, among other nations, needs the support and correct resources to be able to create a sustainable and sufficient method to cure and prevent blindness.

There are a variety of other countries much like Ghana that do not have the vital resources needed to cure needless blindness. It’s important to fund and have organisations with adequate resources as they’ll have the ability to create change, ensuring people get the support they need as it is only ever going to have a positive impact.

In a world where we take much for granted, let’s not allow sight to be one of those.