Bitcoin’s playing it cool while the world overheats

The week in review

With Jason Deane

Bitcoin’s been as cool as a cucumber, trading happily within a relatively narrow range as it has done for what feels like forever, while the world seems to be getting madder by the day.

As usual, there’s too much to list, but there are a couple of items that are worth highlighting.

Just as some of the UK tabloids announced that Putin was going to invade Russia at exactly 1am on Wednesday morning (I’m not sure invading armies tend to advertise their exact attack time as a rule), the Russian leader announced he was pulling back some of his troops.

All seemed well until Biden, and other allies, called him a liar and we now seem to be locked in a stalemate and entirely unclear if troops are reversing or not.

The very next day, Ukraine completed the penultimate stage of passing its own cryptocurrency law, effectively clarifying the legal framework in which they operate and giving the nation’s legitimacy to them. It was a near unanimous vote and all it needs now is the signature of the president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The timing of this is interesting, coming, as it does, off the back of Russia’s own announcement about legalising crypto last week. Also, one might assume that Ukraine may have more pressing matters right now, unless, of course, this is now seen as a national priority for trouble that may lay ahead. Bitcoin, after all, is very useful in war, something I have written about before.

But the biggest international story for me this week is the protest in Canada, or, as it has become known, “Trudeau’s ongoing advertisement for Bitcoin”. This is a very significant event for many reasons and it has actually had very little coverage on the international stage relative to the impact it may well have going forward.

For the world’s “most free democracy” the moves are simply unprecedented and, while the protests are controversial, the actions taken provide a terrifying lesson of the power of centralised money and what devastating power a CBDC may carry over anyone who steps out of line. In fact, this is so utterly scary, I ended up staying up late last night writing and publishing this article covering the whole thing in detail.

Meanwhile, here in the UK, all we have to contend with for now is a hell of a lot of wind and, for once, it’s not just coming from central government.

Stay safe and have a great weekend!

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.854 trillion, down from $1.961 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, February 17 2022, at a price of $40,538.01, down from $43,961.86 yesterday. The daily high yesterday was $44,132.97 and the daily low was $40,249.37.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $51,679.80. In 2020, it closed at $10,142.00.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $772.32 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.034 trillion and Tesla is $889.49 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $26,922 billion, up from $20.235 billion yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 66.04%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 30, in fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.24. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 45.51. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The Fed should hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet.” US senator, Cynthia Lummis

What they said yesterday

Adoption 👏 isn’t 👏 slowing 👏down 👏

If freedom was money…

#Bitcoin is El Salvador’s “spirit of hope” – El Salvador's Ambassador to the U.S. 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/A3xX4xphKS — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) February 18, 2022

Education is key…

The bitcoin critics haven’t done the work and generally are uneducated on the topic. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) February 17, 2022

Bitcoin don’t stop for nobody!

