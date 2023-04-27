Bitcoin still climbing as it clings to fingerhold above $29,000

It’s been a spluttering week for Bitcoin investors, with the leading cryptocurrency dipping as low as $27k over the weekend.

Yesterday saw something of a reversal in fortunes, with Bitcoin climbing back up above $29,000 for the first time in a week. The market leader came within a hamster sneeze of $30k, before dropping back to around the $29k mark where it languishes this morning. Can it continue to push back and establish itself past $30k again?

The uptick comes as concerns over US banking stability again flare up, with shares of First Republic Bank (FRC) dropping 50% on Tuesday after the San Francisco-based lender announced that customers had withdrawn in excess of $100 billion last month. Bitcoin’s recent rise to $30k in recent months followed similar issues in the banking issues, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank seen by some analysts as the catalyst.

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.195 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, April 26, at a price of $28,422.70. The daily high yesterday was $29,995, and the daily low was $27,324.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $559.81 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $13.25 trillion and Tesla is $487.31 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $34.931 billion.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 59, in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 47.42. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 47.93. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Soundbite of the day

Why Bitcoin? Because I’ve come to the conclusion that if you want a true open, interoperable protocol for money on the internet, which is what we’re trying to help build here, it has to be built on something that literally no one controls. Bitcoin is the only network and asset that fits the bill when you think about it that way. There’s no consortium of companies. There’s no people at the helm. There’s no leader. There’s Satoshi Nakamoto, but who knows who they or he or she is? And that’s kind of all of the value of the network. David Marcus, Lightspark CEO

What they said yesterday

Strong words…

“#Bitcoin won't be adopted like the iPhone because it's cool. It will be adopted like gunpowder: if you don't own it, you'll be its victim.” –@saifedean pic.twitter.com/pFkzQUfqAR — BitcoinSapiens ⚡️ (@BitcoinSapiens) April 27, 2023

Forward thinking…

JUST IN:🇭🇰 Hong Kong to publish licensing framework for #Bitcoin and crypto exchanges next month – Bloomberg



You watching this, SEC? 👀 🤨 pic.twitter.com/AU3YhbUSf9 — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) April 27, 2023

