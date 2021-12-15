Bitcoin recovers some losses, but markets still look sluggish

After a laboured start to the week, Bitcoin has recovered some losses from Monday. It’s currently up three per cent on this time yesterday, changing hands for around $48,500. Can it build on this momentum?

The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce today whether it will raise interest rates amid soaring inflation. The stock market also performed poorly yesterday ahead of the Fed’s upcoming decision, with large tech stocks in particular dropping lower. The Dow was down 0.30 per cent, the S&P 500 fell 0.74 per cent, and the Nasdaq lost 1.14 per cent.

The rest of the cryptocurrency market has also recovered somewhat. Ethereum has grown by about two per cent in the last day and is priced at just below $3,900.

Other major cryptocurrencies are also up this morning, with Solana, Cardano and XRP having grown in value over the last 24 hours. Dogecoin is the big winner this morning though. Elon Musk yesterday announced that Tesla will soon start accepting payments in dogecoin, albeit only for merchandise and not for cars, with the memecoin’s price having since bounced another 15 per cent this morning.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,202,375,554,062, up from $2,120,280,356,158 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, December 14 2021, at a price of $46,612.63, down from $46,737.48 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $48,431.40 and the daily low was $46,424.50.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $19,417.08. In 2019, it closed at $7,152.30.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $913.44 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.226 trillion and Tesla is $962.59 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $31,276,955,656, down from $33,177,347,876 the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 60.7%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 28, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.72. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 39.35. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Before you ‘get’ Bitcoin, you have to first see the problem with fiat money. It takes a certain level of open mindedness to see it. But once you do, there’s no going back.” Gwyneth Paltrow, Actress and CEO

What they said yesterday

When life gives you lemons…

💥BREAKING: Life Insurance company Lemonade just bought $1m #Bitcoin for its balance sheet. — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) December 14, 2021

Saddle up and ride the bull…

The US Senate just approved a 2.5 Trillion dollar increase in the US debt limit (on top of the current debt of 29 Trillion).



The only way our posterity will escape this fiscal insanity is with #bitcoin. — Vijay Boyapati (@real_vijay) December 14, 2021

The gift that keeps on giving…

