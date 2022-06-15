Bitcoin holds above $20k ahead of US inflation meeting

There was little relief in the crypto markets again yesterday, with Bitcoin showing limited signs of a recovery. The leading cryptocurrency is currently changing hands for just above the $21k level, down another five per cent over the past 24 hours.

Other major cryptocurrencies have also struggled to regain the ground lost in Monday’s sell-off, with Ethereum dropping another seven per cent since this time yesterday. The second-largest cryptocurrency is currently trading for around $1,130. Stocks were calmer after the previous day’s battering, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq all roughly flat.

The main event investors are watching out for continues to be the US central bank’ latest interest rate increase on Friday. Economists at Goldman Sachs (GS) are now forecasting 75 basis point rate hikes for both June and July, followed by a 50 basis point increase in September and a 25 basis point hike in November and in December. Will certainty calm the markets?

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $877 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, June 14 2022, at a price of $22,206.79. The daily high yesterday was $23,018.95 and the daily low was $20,950.82.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $390 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.561 trillion and Tesla is $686.53 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $42,654 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 63.56%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 7, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 45.60. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 20.70. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Understanding Bitcoin is crucial to acknowledge its disruptive power to bring long term prosperity. Mathematics don’t account for human emotions. Future generations will look behind at these very moments to our strength & unity in choosing the right path during hard times.” Faustin-Archange Touadera Central African Republic President

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

MPs are falling silent over potential of cryptocurrency

Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Explained: Why the Treasury is so sold on stablecoins

Fears crypto is used to avoid sanctions ‘misplaced,’ says Matt Hancock

Meet the hackers helping people recover lost crypto assets

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Peter McCormack: Transforming Bedford FC into a global Bitcoin brand

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST