Bitcoin slips to three-month low as interest rate rises hit financial markets

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell to a three-month low yesterday, dropping below $34k to its lowest level since late January of this year.

The largest cryptocurrency has now seen losses for five straight days. It’s currently changing hands for around $33,600 – down three per over the past 24 hours and 13 per cent since this time last week.

Ethereum (ETH) is also down around three per cent and 13 per cent over the week, with the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency currently sitting at around $2,460.

The crypto market’s declines have again followed traditional markets, which closed down last Friday after tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled five per cent on Thursday for its worst performance since 2020.

European markets have opened this week in the red, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 down 0.5 per cent and the UK’s FTSE 100 down 0.2 per cent.

The declines follow the US Federal Reserve’s announcement last week that it would raise its main interest rate by half a percentage point for the first time since 2000. It also indicated there may be further rises at meetings in June and July.

Fed chair Jay Powell suggested after the announcement on Wednesday that future raises would be limited, which seemed to provide comfort to investors enough that the markets actually picked up on the news.

Have we reached the bottom for now, or is there farther to fall?

Friday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.540 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, May 8 2022, at a price of $34,059.26. The daily high yesterday was $35,502.94 and the daily low was $33,878.96.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $640.71 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.88 trillion and Tesla is $896.82 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $37.165 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 35.49%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 11, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.84. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 33.82. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin could become the reserve currency of the world.” Rand Paul, US Senator

What they said yesterday

What do you think?

In 1998, there were 140 million internet users. Now there is over 5 billion. Today, there is 140 million #Bitcoin users. Do you know what happens next? — Dennis Porter (@Dennis_Porter_) May 8, 2022

Which side are you on?

People who understand #Bitcoin own it and don't stop accumulating.



People who don't understand #Bitcoin (yet) don't. — Natalie Brunell (@natbrunell) May 7, 2022

Go green with Bitcoin…

Methane is a 80x stronger greenhouse gas than CO2. This means every kg of waste methane consumed by #bitcoin miners is the equivalent to sequestering 79kg of carbon. https://t.co/FRU6cm0K2b — Willy Woo (@woonomic) May 8, 2022

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST