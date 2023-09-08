Bitcoin has an undeniably positive future – we just need to wait and keep our cool

It’s been one of those weeks – yet again – where another round of lacklustre, low volume trading completely belies what’s going on under the hood.

Sometimes things just don’t translate well to the markets, are perceived as unimportant at or simply missed by those who trade. But there’s always a story worth finding if you look for it.

Two years ago this week, the Bitcoin law came into effect in El Salvador. I was lucky enough to be presented to the Assembleia Legislativa in San Salvador on a recent trip to the country where I was able to observe, first hand, the voting and proposal process. Being in that room as a Bitcoiner, understanding the historical significance it now has, gave me goose bumps.

But two years on, it’s widely known that you can still only pay using Bitcoin in isolated places around the country, mostly around the capital and El Zonte beach. In fact, on my second visit, it felt like there were slightly fewer places to pay with Bitcoin than there were the first time round. So, the story is that it failed?

That depends on how you interpret it. You can say that since not everyone is using it, it has failed. Or you can view the fact that El Salvador’s debt, tourism and trading figures have improved drastically as being an important part of that story. What about this week’s announcement that Bitcoin will now be taught in all schools in the country? How does that affect your long term view of the prospects of Bitcoin? What about the fact that the country has provided a template and ‘proof-of-work’ for other nations to follow? And they are.

What about the state sponsored mining that now exists in the country? Also the first to do so – officially anyway – but now followed by Bhutan, Laos, Iran, Venezuela, Uruguay, not to mention Oman’s $1.1bn mining announcement this week. It’ll also be a factor of why we’re seeing consistent hash rate all time highs across the network, not to mention more and more proof of the benefits Bitcoin Mining brings to both the environment and grid stability.

Meanwhile, the richest continue to increase their Bitcoin holdings and Mexico’s richest man, Ricardo Salinas, was just the latest to confirm this yesterday, but at the other end of the scale, entities with less than 10 BTC also continue to climb relentlessly. We also now know that a US ETF is all but certain in the next 12 months. Or less, probably.

So, here’s where it gets interesting. Since we know that almost every indicator on the demand side continues to rise AND we know categorically that supply metrics are constantly falling – how does that match with the story we’re seeing in the markets?

Put simply, sometimes sentiments, feelings and confidence can outweigh maths, data and hard facts. That is, emotion over evidence. Sometimes you just gotta wait it out and keep cool.

🌅Total crypto market cap

🔵 $1.05 trillion

🔺 1.19%

🔺 Daily high $26,415

🔻 Daily low $26,195

🟠 BTC $510.662 billion

🟡 Gold $12.855 trillion

💳 Visa $514 billion

🪣 Total spot trading volume $12.412 billion

🔺 3.45%

🔻 0.32%

🔺 0.3%

Bitcoin’s market dominance

📊 49.46

💪 47

Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

suspicious day



– grayscale trusts up 5% intraday

– 10mm of btc led spot bid, ethbtc down 2%

– kraken, bitfinex, coinbase, bitstamp spot with heavy activity

– etf leaking rumor



did something actually leak? — thiccy (@thiccythot_) September 8, 2023

