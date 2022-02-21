Bitcoin dips as crypto markets spooked by threat of war

The week in review

With Jason Deane

The crypto markets took a tumble over the weekend, with investors continuing to look jittery about the situation on the Ukraine border. The Bitcoin price dipped below $40k on Saturday for the first time since early February, as world leaders talked up the increasing likelihood of a Russian invasion. With the situation still unresolved, is there more turbulence to come?

The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, fell to a low of around $38k yesterday. However, it’s up 1 per cent to $39,180 at time of writing, following news that Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit. Other assets also appear to have also reacted favourably to the news. Ethereum dropped below $3k, but it’s also up this morning, trading 3.6 per cent higher at $2,744. In global financial markets, European shares have also opened higher, with the UK’s FTSE 100 index up 0.46%.

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.784 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, February 20 2022, at a price of $38,431.38. The daily high yesterday was $40,119.89 and the daily low was $38,112.81.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $57,539.94. In 2020, it closed at $9,686.44.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $743.77 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.022 trillion and Tesla is $869.83 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $19.491 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 53.19%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 25, in Extreme fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.44. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 41.81. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I think companies are doing a good job of bringing it into a sort of safer, more mainstream light… I think it’s emerging as a huge, huge player.”

— Actor and Chief Creative Officer of the self-service ad platform MNTN, Ryan Reynolds.

What they said yesterday

The first letter of “freedom” is “L”

Ledger stands for freedom! When I first started my journey with Bitcoin I realized how fundamental this innovation is not only for economic freedom, but for the principle of Freedom globally. — Pascal Gauthier (@_pgauthier) February 20, 2022

What a time to be alive

Had dinner with non #Bitcoin‘ers tonight. It was like being in 1997. — Carl ₿ MENGER ⚡️ (@CarlBMenger) February 20, 2022

Great looking beach, no?

#Bitcoin capital gains are not taxed in Portugal 🍻😎 pic.twitter.com/ZJioVqvL7O — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) February 20, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Walmart confirms it is not partnering with Litecoin

Fake news: Walmart confirms it is not partnering with Litecoin – CityAM : CityAM

Morgan Stanley to launch new research team led by Sheena Shah

Morgan Stanley to launch new crypto research team led by Sheena Shah : CityAM

Michael Saylor buys up another 5,050 Bitcoin for MicroStrategy

Michael Saylor buys up another 5,050 Bitcoin for MicroStrategy – CityAM : CityAM

Bitcoin can now be purchased using the Post Office app

Bitcoin can now be purchased using The Post Office app – CityAM : CityAM

Simon Nixon tells Seek Ventures to ramp up Bitcoin investment

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Spotlight

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

https://www.cityam.com/as-defi-gathers-momentum-how-will-regulators-protect-investors/

Crypto AM: Parliamentary Special

Part one of two – April 2021

Part two of two – April 2021

Five Part Series – March 2021

Day one…

Day two…

Day three…

Day four…

Day five…

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST