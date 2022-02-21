Bitcoin dips as crypto markets spooked by threat of war
The week in review
With Jason Deane
The crypto markets took a tumble over the weekend, with investors continuing to look jittery about the situation on the Ukraine border. The Bitcoin price dipped below $40k on Saturday for the first time since early February, as world leaders talked up the increasing likelihood of a Russian invasion. With the situation still unresolved, is there more turbulence to come?
The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, fell to a low of around $38k yesterday. However, it’s up 1 per cent to $39,180 at time of writing, following news that Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit. Other assets also appear to have also reacted favourably to the news. Ethereum dropped below $3k, but it’s also up this morning, trading 3.6 per cent higher at $2,744. In global financial markets, European shares have also opened higher, with the UK’s FTSE 100 index up 0.46%.
In the markets
The Bitcoin economy
*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/
Total crypto market cap
The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.784 trillion.
What Bitcoin did yesterday
We closed yesterday, February 20 2022, at a price of $38,431.38. The daily high yesterday was $40,119.89 and the daily low was $38,112.81.
This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $57,539.94. In 2020, it closed at $9,686.44.
Bitcoin market capitalisation
Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $743.77 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.022 trillion and Tesla is $869.83 billion.
Bitcoin volume
The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $19.491 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.
Volatility
The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 53.19%.
Fear and Greed Index
Market sentiment today is 25, in Extreme fear.
Bitcoin’s market dominance
Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.44. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.
Relative Strength Index (RSI)
The daily RSI is currently 41.81. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.
Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day
“I think companies are doing a good job of bringing it into a sort of safer, more mainstream light… I think it’s emerging as a huge, huge player.”
— Actor and Chief Creative Officer of the self-service ad platform MNTN, Ryan Reynolds.
What they said yesterday
The first letter of “freedom” is “L”
What a time to be alive
Great looking beach, no?
All information is correct as of 08:00 BST