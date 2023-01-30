Bitcoin currently trading at highest levels since August

The price of Bitcoin was holding around $23,200 this morning after earlier hitting levels not seen since August 2022.

The leading crypto tickled the ceiling of $24,000 last night before posting a daily high of $23,919.

Ethereum, meanwhile, was trading for $1,585 this morning, up slightly over the last day. There seems to be a slight divergence forming between Bitcoin and Ethereum, as the original crypto has continued its growth over the week (2%), while Ethereum has slowed to post -2% over the same period.

The CoinDesk Large Cap Select Index, which tracks a handful of the largest coins by market cap, shows a slight decline of 1% in the greater market.

This week will be an important one for investors as they wait for the latest interest rate hike decision from the Fed. Analysts expect a gentler hike of 25 basis points (0.25%), a reprieve from the 75 and 50 basis point hikes of the past.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.071 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, January 29, at a price of $23,774. The daily high yesterday was $23,919, and the daily low was $22,985.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $458.291 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.79 trillion and Tesla is $561.76 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $27.423 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 35.55%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 61, in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 44.54. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on 1 January 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 78.92. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your fam: Soundbite of the day

“There will be a competition of moneys, and #Bitcoin is a part of that competition. I look at it as an alternative gold.” Ray Dalio, billionaire investor

What they said yesterday

Happy new year…

JUST IN: #Bitcoin has increased by 43% in the first month of 2023. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) January 30, 2023

On Bitcoin, everyone abides by the same rules…

#Bitcoin works because it disallows actors to amend the blockchain in any way they please. It is a system defined by constraints. — Bitstein (@bitstein) January 30, 2023

Hype goes both ways…

In the past 15 years there have been more than 1000+ research reports on upcoming Bitcoin collapse.



Bitcoin is still up and running! — Kashif Raza (@simplykashif) January 30, 2023

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

