Bitcoin continues to show strength amid uncertain markets

The Bitcoin price continues to rise this morning, up another one per cent over the past 24 hours to more than $57k. The largest cryptocurrency has now risen by almost a third in value since the start of October.

Bitcoin’s increase in price is particularly impressive given that it stands broadly alone in its gains this month, with assets across the board seeing drops as markets struggle amid an increasingly uncertain economic climate.

Both gold and silver are down over the past seven days versus a 15 per cent increase for Bitcoin, while the S&P 500 has also been flat since the start of the month.

Bitcoin is also outstripping other cryptocurrencies, with the vast majority seeing losses this morning.

Ethereum is down three per cent since this time yesterday. Only Dogecoin pretender Shiba INU (SHIB) continues to look strong, up another 14 per cent over the last 24 hours and more than 100 per cent over the past week. It’s now the 14th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, making it bigger than Litecoin, Chainlink and Bitcoin Cash – all of which were in the top 10 just months ago.

In the markets

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,319,908,073,871.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, October 11 2021, at a price of $57,484.79, up from $54,771.58 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $57,793.04 and the daily low was $54,519.77.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $11,555.36. In 2019, it closed at $8,336.56.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.077 trillion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.188 trillion and Facebook is $917.58 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $40,845,111,344, up from $38,336,712,923 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 57.89%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 78, back in Extreme Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 46.30, up from 45.26 yesterday. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 70.91, up from 70.43 yesterday. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

Bitcoin is now established, huge amounts of venture-capital money have gone into it, and all the big banks are getting involved.” Legendary investor Bill Miller

What they said yesterday

Records being set…

#Bitcoin miner BitFury is preparing to go public for a valuation in the billions – the largest #Bitcoin related listing in Europe! — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) October 11, 2021

Speaks for itself…

In El Salvador, more people have #Bitcoin wallets than bank accounts 🇸🇻 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 11, 2021

Think about it…

I personally think that Jaime Dimon is worth more to Bitcoin… — jack⚡️ (@jack) October 11, 2021

So simple, yet so profound…

Five lines of code that results in 21m #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/Isx8CTYMe0 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) October 12, 2021

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST