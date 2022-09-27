Bitcoin back over $20k after mini breakout as cryptocurrencies counter equity markets

A mini breakout yesterday has seen the price of Bitcoin recover to more than $20k for the first time in ten days. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is currently changing hands for $20,195.83 – an increase of 7.54 per cent since this time yesterday.

The price of Ethereum is up almost an identical amount over the same time period, trading for around $1,384.

The price movements in the crypto markets will give investors in the space particular heart as it means they’ve gone in the opposite direction to falling equity markets, counter to the trend we’ve seen for much of the year of the two moving in tandem.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and S&P 500 both closed down more than a percentage point, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.6 per cent.

Have you booked your tickets for the Crypto AM Summit and Awards? Click here… Crypto AM Summit & Awards 2022 – CityAM

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $972.349 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, September 26 2022, at a price of $19,222.67. The daily high yesterday was $19,274.87 and the daily low was $18,721.29.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $386.98 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $10.84 trillion and Tesla is $858.66 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $50.797 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 44.28%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 20, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.41. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 59.93. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The data suggests that many of those attracted by rising prices in 2020 and 2021 stuck around, and continue to invest a significant chunk of their assets in digital assets.” Chainalysis, 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index

What they said yesterday

The force is strong…

Over the past year currencies have collapsed against the dollar:



CAD -8%, CNY -9%, AUD -11%, ZAR -17%, KRW -18%, EUR -18%, PLN -21%, GBP -22%, JPY -23%, TRY -52%



Over the past four years the dollar has collapsed -67% against #bitcoin. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) September 26, 2022

Cardano making moves…

Have already tested out a few Cardano dApps and can confirm they are much faster 💯 pic.twitter.com/0RUvx5Virj — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) September 23, 2022

Tools for the future…

#Bitcoin is not backed by anything.



Nor is #Ethereum

Nor is #gold

Nor is #coal nor #oil

Nor is mathematics nor rice nor the internet itself



These things—whether commodity, discipline, or technology—are useful tools for mankind.



They require no backing. They *are* the backing. — Erik Voorhees (@ErikVoorhees) September 26, 2022

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Three-in-four wealth managers are gearing up for more cryptocurrency exposure

Crypto.com granted FCA licence to operate in UK

Q&A with Duncan Coutts, Principal Technical Architect at IO Global

Jamie Bartlett – on the trail of the missing ‘Cryptoqueen’

MPs are falling silent over potential of cryptocurrency

Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Explained: Why the Treasury is so sold on stablecoins

Fears crypto is used to avoid sanctions ‘misplaced,’ says Matt Hancock

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST