Bitcoin dips below $20k as markets remain uncertain ahead of latest inflation figures

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dipped below $20k again, having now declined for four straight days. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation is down 3.75 per cent over the past 24 hours this morning, changing hands for around $19,800.

Other major cryptocurrencies are also down this morning, with the price of Ethereum (ETH) currently down almost seven per cent to $1067. Only Polygon (MATIC) is up this morning, currently up around 3.5 per cent.

Investors are still looking to tomorrow’s release of June’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), the most widely-regarded measure of US inflation. The move should provide clues as to how the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates, which many analysts believe have been a major driver of price movements across financial markets this year.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $880 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, July 11 2022, at a price of $19,970.56. The daily high yesterday was $20,856.35 and the daily low was $19,924.54.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $377 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.444 trillion and Tesla is $728.61 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $25,083 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 75%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 16, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.91. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 39.73. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“[Bitcoin] is not a tool to be feared, but one to be embraced as an integral part of a peaceful and prosperous future.” Saifedean Ammous, Author of The Bitcoin Standard

What they said yesterday

Africa continuing to lead in Bitcoin adoption…

Introducing the world to the first ever #bitcoin only village to be built in Lagos, Nigeria 🇳🇬 exactly as the picture shows on a 1 acre piece of land. Join us and let’s make history as Africa leads worldwide #bitcoin adoption. pic.twitter.com/OKHpbTR4n2 — The Bitcoin Village (@VillageBitcoin) July 12, 2022

BTC holding its own…

The size of #bitcoin compared everything else



pic.twitter.com/HWqExpm0gl — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) July 11, 2022

The ying to the electricity grid’s yang…

Miners are shutting down in Texas today to help maintain grid stability during a heat wave. #Bitcoin mining has become an important part of the grid in Texas. Soon it will be an integral piece of grid infrastructure all over the world. — Dennis Porter (@Dennis_Porter_) July 11, 2022

