Bitcoin hovering around $20k, while altcoins struggle

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has again slipped below $20k, having spent the beginning of the week hovering just above $21k.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation was changing hands for around $19,988 this morning, down about 4.4 per cent over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin is now down around 30 per cent over the last month.

The price of Ether (ETH), the second-largest crypto by market cap, has also dropped this morning. It’s changing hands for $1,125, down around seven per cent since this time yesterday. Most other major cryptocurrencies are in the red, with Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) both down more than nine per cent.

Crypto’s downturn has again tracked stock markets, which also fell for a second day running yesterday after also showing signs of recovery last week.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $901 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, June 28 2022, at a price of $20,280.64. The daily high yesterday was $21,164.42 and the daily low was $20,228.81.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $383 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.548 trillion and Tesla is $723.12 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $23,811 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 70.92%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 13, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.58. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 32.09. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Imagine to be able to cross borders, carrying with you all your personal data, stored by a swarm of peers, and accessible at any time with just 24 words.” Paolo Ardoino, CEO Bitfinex

What they said yesterday

Uzbekistan leading the way…

💥BREAKING: #Bitcoin generated from mining will be tax free in Uzbekistan — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) June 28, 2022

Bitcoin redefining open source…

Bitcoin is not a company. Bitcoin is a protocol. Bitcoin is not like MySpace. Bitcoin is like the Internet. MySpace was replaceable. The internet was not replaceable.



Bitcoin will not be replaced. There won’t be a second #Bitcoin. It will be upgraded, just like the internet. — Dennis Porter (@Dennis_Porter_) June 28, 2022

Stay and calm and keep stacking…

PSA: If you have more than 0.1 BTC you're doing awesome! pic.twitter.com/71jlX8bLvn — Matt Lohstroh (@lohstroh) June 27, 2022

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST