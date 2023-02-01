Bitcoin back into green territory as important day for markets looms

Bitcoin is trading up by a slight margin (0.24%) over 24 hours as it’s another day of wait and see for investors.

The Federal Reserve Bank in the US is set to deliver its interest rate decision today, which will no doubt move the markets depending on the outcome. Analysts expect a lighter touch from the Fed this time round, saying a hike of 25 basis point is likely. Whether it’s been priced in already is the big question.

Ethereum is tracking Bitcoin. The second-largest crypto also in the green by less than a percentage point, changing hands for $1,573 this morning. Notably, Cardano is up by more than 2% while many other smart contract cryptocurrencies are in the red today.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.044 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, 30 January, at a price of $23,139. The daily high yesterday was $23,225, and the daily low was $22,765.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $446.082 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.808 trillion and Tesla is $546.98 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $22.837 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 37.01%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 51, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 44.53. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on 1 January 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 68.24. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your fam: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin is the biggest invention of my lifetime.” Jack Mallers, CEO of payments company Strike

What they said yesterday

Mmmmm. Pie.🥧…

Bitcoin grows by taking a slice out of 𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑦 pies.



[ARK Big Ideas: 2023] pic.twitter.com/mceHyuzHku — Anil ⚡ (@anilsaidso) February 1, 2023

Perhaps the OGs are onto something…

Bitcoin's OGs are acquiring Bitcoin at the fastest pace in 8 years.



Bitcoin's ultra long-term holders (those that have held 5+ years) are accumulating exponentially in the last 6 months. These holders almost never sell. pic.twitter.com/reI8F7eUiX — Charles Edwards (@caprioleio) February 1, 2023

Bounce it around, give a try…

The #bitcoin Lightning Network is the greatest payments platform ever devised and it’s not even close.



Just bounce some sats around between wallets. See what instant frictionless nearly-free final settlement feels like.



It’s so obviously the future. — Bit Paine ⚡️ ⛓ 648 (@BitPaine) February 1, 2023

