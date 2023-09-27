BitBoy says he’s taking a break from social media after arrest and affair revelation

Ben Armstrong, pictured shortly before his arrest earlier this week

Crypto influencer Ben Armstrong – formerly known to millions as ‘BitBoy’ – has announced he will be taking a break from social media after a bizarre event which saw him reveal he was having an affair as he livestreamed his own arrest on YouTube.

The 40-year-old had 2,500 viewers as he shouted outside the house of a former associate who he claimed was in possession of his Lamborghini.

As police came to investigate, he admitted there was a gun on the back seat of his vehicle, but then found himself having to tell the officers who else was in the pick-up truck.

As the video continued to stream, he hesitantly confessed it was a woman he was having an affair with, but claimed his wife knew.

Armstrong, who was released after eight hours in the cells, said he would be taking a week off.