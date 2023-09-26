‘BitBoy’ reveals he’s cheating on wife while livestreaming his own arrest

Ben Armstrong, pictured shortly before his arrest this morning

Crypto ‘influencer’ Ben Armstrong – formerly known to millions as ‘BitBoy’ – livestreamed his own arrest this morning, but inadvertently exposed himself as a love cheat.

The 40-year-old began a YouTube livestream outside the house of a former associate who he claimed was in possession of his Lamborghini – a sports car he often paraded across social media in regular posts to flaunt his wealth from trading in cryptocurrency.

An hour before the stream, he had urged his followers to tune in, saying he would be “going live soon from a very special location”.

He then appeared outside the home of NFT investor Carlos Diaz, shouting “I’m not scared of you, Carlos” while claiming the crypto consultant was connected to the Houston mafia and wanted to kill him.

Minutes later, police officers showed up at the address and began to question Mr Armstrong.

They asked if he was in possession of a weapon, which denied, but admitted to the officers there was a gun on the back seat of his vehicle as they asked him several times to put his phone down.

Continuing the livestream, he placed the phone down by his feet and, as one officer searches him, another is heard saying “is there anyone else in the car?”.

At this point, Armstrong becomes cagey, saying “Erm, yes, there’s someone in the car” while the policeman presses him about who is in the vehicle.

“Who’s in the car?” the officer repeats.

“Who?” Armstrong echoes as he glances nervously down at the phone to a watching audience.

“Who’s in my car? Let’s, erm, okay.”

He stalls and mumbles before the second officer grows impatient and screams “who’s in your truck, sir?”

Armstrong glances back at the phone once more, throws his arms to the side, and says “Cassie’s in my car, Cassie is in my truck”.

“Cassie’s in my truck, my wife knows that we’re here, by the way,” he admits, staring directly into the phone’s camera lens.

“She knows we came to do this, my wife is aware, we’re live on YouTube right now. We got about twenty five hundred people watching.

“So, Cassie is a girl I’m having an affair with, she’s involved in the situation with me and this guy here.”

He was subsequently arrested by Gwinnett County sheriffs before being jailed on charges of ‘loitering/prowling’ and ‘simple assault by placing others in fear’.

In the aftermath, Carlos Diaz took to Twitter to publish CCTV of Armstrong on his property.

Armstrong approaching Diaz’s home

The bizarre incident is the culmination of months of hostilities between firebrand Ben Armstrong and Diaz, who is part of ‘Hit Network’ which controls the ‘BitBoy Crypto’ brand.

Last month, Hit Network announced it was cutting ties with its former star, alleging ‘substance abuse and financial damage to employees’.

A slew of lawsuits and legal papers have since been batted between the two parties.

Less than a week ago Armstrong took to social media to claim he was financially drained, before going on to make an appeal for donations to help cover his legal costs.

It is believed Mr Armstrong and his wife, Bethany, had been trying to come to terms with his affair, and were seeking marital assistance. Mrs Armstrong has not commented on her husband’s arrest or the admission that the woman he was seeing was with him during the live streaming of his appearance outside the home of Mr Diaz.

In a flippant development, Armstrong Tweeted moments after his release from jail…

He then followed this statement up by taking aim at followers enquiring about his private life.

“Here is the point. And listen, I understand if some of you won’t accept it. I am NOT getting rid of Cassie. Period. My own friends and family lied and manipulated me in the worst ways to accomplish their goal of breaking us up. And I will NEVER give them what they want. Never.” he slammed.

“So me, my wife, and Cassie are trying to figure this out. We are all grown adults capable of making our own decisions and we don’t need any of you to help us with that decision. So please butt out of my personal life as it relates to my relationships.”