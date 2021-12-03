Police arrest 59 suspects in $3.8bn Vietnamese crypto gambling ring

Detectives in Vietnam say they have smashed the country’s biggest ever crypto gambling ring.

Police in Ho Chi Minh City this morning arrested 59 suspects connected to an illegal online betting scam that was deliberately crashing sites and taking cryptocurrency from users’ wallets.

It is understood that transactions totalling $3.8 billion were paid into sites being hacked by the gang.

Vietnamese authorities say gamblers were registering cryptocurrency wallets on a platform called Remitano to buy digital assets before using them to place bets on Swiftonline.live and Nagaclubs.com.

When user numbers were at their peak, the gang would allegedly crash the sites and extract funds from users’ wallets.

Police say they also also seized 40 laptops, 79 mobile phones, bank cards, vehicles and cash.