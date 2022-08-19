Arrests made in French Treasury crypto fraud

A Europol investigation into the laundering of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency from the French Treasury has resulted in the arrest of three prime suspects in Israel.

A joint operation with Europol and both Israeli and French police netted several suspects in Tel Aviv, with three being detained on fraud charges.

The suspects are accused of using false files and stolen identities to target millions in unemployment benefits from French social services.

France has recently seen a concerning rise in crypto fraud, with 25 per cent of all suspected frauds in the country being related to cryptocurrency. Two years ago, it accounted for just six per cent.