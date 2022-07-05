Bird & Bird hands staff £1,000 each to deal with UK’s cost-of-living crunch

By:

London law firm Bird & Bird is set to pay £1,000 bonuses to more than 300 of its staff to help them deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

The law firm said it will give £1,000 “cost of living allowance” payments to all employees who earn less £50,000 per annum this month, to help them manage rising living costs.

The payments are set to benefit more than 300 of the law firm’s staff, including Bird & Bird’s current cohorts of first- and second-year trainee lawyers, who earn £45,000 in their first year of training and £50,000 in their second.

Bird & Bird said the payments will be paid out in addition to any usual bonus payments or salary hikes.

The cost-of-living bonuses come after Bird & Bird in February gave its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers a 24 per cent pay rise, after upping their salaries from £71,000 to £88,000 a year.

The payments also come after UK law firm Irwin Mitchell in April gave staff £900 each to deal with Britain’s cost of living crunch.

Last month, Lloyds Bank and Rolls-Royce also followed suit in handing out cost-of-living bonuses to their staff.

The Rolls-Royce workers’ trade union later rejected the car makers £2,000 bonus offer as union officials said the one-off payments fell short of the short of the amounts needed to deal with the cost-of-living challenges faced by Rolls-Royce staff.

Bird & Bird’s payment come in the midst of a battle for talent amongst the City’s major firms, that has seen them hike salaries and offer increasingly inventive perks in their efforts to win over employees.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.