Trowers & Hamlins and Bird & Bird give new lawyers a pay rise – but fail to match their US rivals

By:

City of London law firms Trowers & Hamlins and Bird & Bird have both hiked salaries for freshly qualified lawyers.

London firm Bird & Bird has given its newly qualified (NQ) associates a 24 per cent pay rise after upping its NQs salaries by £17,000 from £71,000 to £88,000, according to figures from LegalCheek.

The firm also gave its trainees a pay rise, set to see its year one trainees earn £45,000 and its year two trainees earn £50,000.

The new round pay rises are set to come as the firm’s first pay rises since the start of the pandemic after Bird & Bird gave froze trainees pay in 2020.

City of London firm Trowers & Hamlins also threw its hat into the battle for talent after upping pay for its NQ lawyers by 7 per cent, from £72,500 to £77,500.

The £5,000 pay rise for freshly qualified solicitors in its London office puts its salaries on par with its mid-size rival Withers, which offers trainees £77,000.

Longer hours, better pay

The pay rises come as London’s major law firms continue to lag behind their US counterparts, after Boston-based law firm Goodwin Procter hiked pay for its NQ associates in its London offices to unprecedented heights of £161,500.

Nonetheless, figures from LegalCheek show that lawyers working at Goodwin Procter clock off 9:45pm while lawyers working at Bird & Bird get out at 7:09pm and those at Trowers manage to finish work at a much more reasonable 6:32pm.

At the same time, Goodwin Proctor’s lawyers are expected to start working at 9:12am meaning they work more than 12 and a half hours a day, while Bird & Bird lawyers start at 9:01am meaning they work for just more than 10 hours a day.

By contrast, Trowers’ lawyers clock on at 8:45am meaning they work for just under 10 hours a day.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.