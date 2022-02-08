DLA Piper hikes pay for newly qualified lawyers in its London offices to £95k

DLA Piper has said it will give its London lawyers an eight per cent pay rise in upping salaries paid to its newly qualified solicitors from £88,000 to £95,000.

The law firm also said it will hike pay for freshly qualified lawyers by 35 per cent, by upping salaries for solicitors in its Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester and Sheffield offices from £48,000 to £65,000, the firm told City A.M.

The pay hikes put DLA’s salaries on par with London rivals CMS and Norton Rose Fulbright, which also offer NQ lawyers £95,000 a year, according to figures from LegalCheek.

On average, lawyers at DLA start work at 8:42am and finish at 7:24pm meaning they work for almost 11 hours each day.

Meanwhile, CMS lawyers start at 8:51am and finish at 7:21pm, while those at Norton Rose Fulbright start at 9:07am but clock off at 8:38pm.

DLA Piper noted that it will review salaries for its NQ lawyers again in the summer of this year.

Liam Cowell, DLA Piper’s UK Managing Partner said: “The firm has conducted an interim salary review for our UK lawyers that was effective as of January 2022.”

“This is a first step towards implementing a new, more holistic and value-based approach to pay decisions, aimed at fairly rewarding the contribution of our lawyers across all locations.”

“It is an interim review and our regular annual salary review will also take place in July of this year.”