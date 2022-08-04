Norton Rose Fulbright hikes NQ salaries after upping pay for rank-and-file staff

City law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today said it would hand out up to 10 per cent pay rises to its rank-and-file staff after the firm upped pay for its newly-qualified lawyers to heights of £105,000 a year.

The law firm today said it would give out pay rises of at least 5 per cent to all of its workers on salaries of less than £48,000 per annum to help them manage the UK’s “ongoing cost of living crisis”.

The City law firm said it will increase the base pay of all UK full time employees on salaries lower than £48,000 a year by rates of 5-10 per cent from 1 September.

The pay rises are aimed at providing “sustained, longer term support” to its staff in the face of the UK’s “ongoing cost of living crisis,” the law firm said.

The salary increases come as firms have faced criticism over decisions to hand out one-off bonuses instead of permanent pay hikes.

Alongside pay hikes for its rank-and-file workers the law firm today also said it would also up the basic salaries it pays out its newly-qualified (NQ) lawyers by around 10.5 per cent, to heights of £105,000 a year.

The law firm noted the pay rises could see NQ lawyers earn as much as £147,000 per annum, after performance bonuses are taken into account.

The firm said the pay hikes come in addition to its usual salary review processes.