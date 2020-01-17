City Moves for 17 January - Who's switching jobs at Charlotte St Partners, Bird & Bird and Hassium?

Today’s City Moves includes Charlotte St Partners, Bird & Bird and Hassium

Charlotte St Partners

Strategic communications advisory firm Charlotte Street Partners has appointed Sarah Buchanan-Smith as partner, based in the company’s London office. Sarah will focus on developing Charlotte Street’s financial communications and investor relations offering, with a particular emphasis on supporting new and existing clients in the London market. She has worked in a variety of investor relations, change management, and consultancy roles in her career to date. Prior to her move into investor relations, Sarah worked for more than 15 years as a change management consultant on complex business transformation programmes, playing a key role in shaping progressive business processes and strategies to optimise performance and deliver tangible operational benefits for clients including RBS, Lloyds TSB, Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital. Commenting on her new appointment, she said: “I have followed the progress of Charlotte Street Partners closely over the last six years so I am thrilled to be joining the agency.”



Bird & Bird



International law firm Bird & Bird has announced the arrival of Frederick Mostert, who joins the London intellectual property (IP) team as a counsel. An eminent figure in the IP world, Frederick previously served as president of the International Trademark Association and the current president of the Luxury Law Alliance. He also has valuable in-house experience, having served as chief intellectual property counsel and chief legal counsel of luxury group Richemont, which includes world famous brands such as Cartier, Van Cleef and Arpels, Alfred Dunhill, and Chloe.Frederick commented on his new role; “I am delighted to be working with the IP team at Bird & Bird, many of whom I already know. My interests in brands and digital/online issues makes Bird & Bird the perfect match for me and my clients.”



Hassium



UK wealth management boutique Hassium Asset Management has announced the appointment of Simon Pinckney as managing director. Simon brings to Hassium a wealth of investment experience and client servicing with a career spanning over 25 years in the City. His career includes senior investment roles in wealth management working at Rowan Dartington, Coutts, Investec and HSBC. He is uniquely qualified to support Hassium’s continued growth in discretionary investment management services and investment consulting for families and Trustees. Yogi Dewan, chief executive and founder of Hassium, said: “We are thrilled to have [Simon] with us and look forward to working together.”

