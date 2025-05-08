Big Bass Bonanza Free Spins 2025 – Best Sites for Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza

Big Bass Bonanza Free Spins 2025

Big Bass Bonanza is one of the most well-loved slot titles in the UK, so it is no surprise that free spins offers for this game are so widely sought after. If you are looking for these types of promotions, you have come to the right place. In this detailed article, readers can get their hands on various Big Bass Bonanza free spins bonuses, learn all about this top slot, and find alternative Big Bass titles.

City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

Casino Sites with Big Bass Bonanza Free Spins for May

Hippodrome Casino – 100 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza

New customers only. You must opt in (on registration form) & deposit £20+ to qualify. Offer valid 7 days from registration. Debit card deposits only (exclusions apply). Welcome Bonus: 100% match bonus up to £100 on 1st deposit. 50x wagering applies (as do weighting requirements). Free Spins: Awarded on Big Bass Bonanza once you have staked £20. Spin value = 10p. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Full Terms

bet365 Bingo – 50 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza

New Bingo customers only. Opt in required. Spend £10 cash on Bingo Tickets to receive 100 Free Tickets and 50 Free Spins on eligible slots. Time limits, exclusions and T&Cs apply.

Buzz Bingo – £20 of Selected Slot Bonuses for Big Bass Bonanza

1st deposit only. Dep & stake on bingo for £40 of bingo bonuses &/or £10 on slots for £20 of selected slot bonuses. Wagering applies. T&Cs apply. 18+

PlayOJO Casino – 50 Wager-Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza

First deposit only. 50 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza slot. Free Spin valued at £0.10. Excludes players in N.I. Irregular play may lead to removal of rewards. OJO’s Rewards and Game Play policy applies.

talkSPORT BET – 40 Free Spins & £40 Slot Bonus on Big Bass Slots

18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and wager £10+ on selected slot games in 7 days. Get 40 Free Spins on Big Bass Day at the Races and £40 in Slot Bonuses for set games, 30 days expiry, 40x wagering, max redeem £1,000. Scroll down for full T&Cs. GambleAware.org. Please gamble responsibly

LeoVegas Casino – 50 Free Spins on Big Bass Splash

New cust only. Opt in & deposit £10+ in 7 days & wager 1x in 7 days on any eligible casino game (excluding live casino and table games) for 50 Free Spins. Wagering contributions vary. Free Spins worth 10p each on Big Bass Splash. 3 day expiry. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Mr Q Casino – 50 Big Bass Splash Free Spins

50 Free Spins credited upon your first £10 deposit on Big Bass Splash slot only, valued at 10p per spin. Free Spins must be used within 48 hours of qualifying. All winnings are uncapped and credited to your real money balance. Full T&Cs apply. Not available in NI. 18+. BeGambleaware.org.

Bingo Barmy – 50 Free Spins on Big Bass Games

T&Cs: New players only. Min deposit £10. Wheel odds & prizes vary, include Bingo Tickets and/or Free spins. Free spins must be claimed by 23:59 on day they are received and valued at £0.25 per spin. Winnings from free spins granted in real money. £5 wagering required to unlock the wheel prize. 5-day expiry. 18+. T&CS APPLY.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

Top 5 Big Bass Bonanza Free Spins Offers Explained

Wondering what the top Big Bass Bonanza free spins promotions are? That’s what we’re here for. Below are the top free spins offers available for Big Bass Bonanza, alongside an explanation of what makes them great.

Hippodrome Casino

Hippodrome Casino is a widely known site in the UK and is well-liked for many reasons. The site has a massive range of gaming titles, including everything from slots to table games to live casino titles. The site also offers an exciting loyalty program alongside its incredible selection of casino promotions for new and existing customers. If you’re looking for a site which provides everything you could want, all in one place, then Hippodrome is the place for you.

Hippodrome Casino Offer 🎁 100 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza

T&Cs: New customers only. You must opt in (on registration form) & deposit £20+ to qualify. Offer valid 7 days from registration. Debit card deposits only (exclusions apply). Welcome Bonus: 100% match bonus up to £100 on 1st deposit. 50x wagering applies (as do weighting requirements). Free Spins: Awarded on Big Bass Bonanza once you have staked £20. Spin value = 10p. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Full Terms Minimum Deposit💰: £20 Wagering Requirements: None Expiry⏳: Valid 7 Days Spin Value💸: £0.10

bet365 Bingo

It will be unlikely that you have not already heard of bet365 Bingo as the brand is so well known and loved across the UK. As such, our experts were extremely pleased to see that the site offers this excellent welcome promotion. In addition to this, bet365 Bingo has a vast number of great features, including top games, secure payment methods, excellent support options, top promotions, and much more. bet365 Bingo is great for players of all experience levels, whether that is novice or expert.

Read more Best Slot Sites UK – Discover the Best Slots to Play in May 2025

bet365 Bingo Offer 🎁 50 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza

T&Cs: New Bingo customers only. Opt in required. Spend £10 cash on Bingo Tickets to receive 100 Free Tickets and 50 Free Spins on eligible slots. Time limits, exclusions and T&Cs apply. Minimum Deposit💰: £10 Wagering Requirements: None Expiry⏳: Valid 7 Days Spin Value💸: £0.10

Buzz Bingo

Buzz Bingo is another online gaming site which offers exactly what we’re after! This shouldn’t just be great news for users of the Big Bass Bonanza slot, but also casino players of all preferences and experiences. This is because Buzz Bingo boasts a well-designed site with top graphics which makes it fun and enjoyable. In addition to this, the site offers various options in every category and is easy to use. Mobile customers will be pleased to learn that Buzz Bingo also offers its services through this method of play.

Buzz Bingo Offer 🎁 £20 of Selected Slot Bonuses on Big Bass Bonanza

T&Cs: 1st deposit only. Dep & stake on bingo for £40 of bingo bonuses &/or £10 on slots for £20 of selected slot bonuses. Wagering applies. T&Cs apply. 18+ Minimum Deposit💰: £10 Wagering Requirements: 20x Expiry⏳: Valid 30 Days Spin Value💸: £0.10

PlayOJO Casino

Next up on our list is Playojo. PlayOJO is a great site for claiming and using Big Bass Bonanza free spins for a number of reasons. For starters, the site is highly secure with all the appropriate security measures in place, as well as a valid licence from the UK Gambling Commission. PlayOJO Casino also offers a large variety of games, which includes slots, roulette, blackjack, live casino games, jackpots, game shows, card games, bingo, and more. Games are from top software providers and have decent minimum and maximum bet amounts.

PlayOJO Casino Offer 🎁 50 Wager-Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza

T&Cs: First deposit only. 50 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza slot. Free Spin valued at £0.10. Excludes players in N.I. Irregular play may lead to removal of rewards. OJO’s Rewards and Game Play policy applies. Minimum Deposit💰: £10 Wagering Requirements: None Expiry⏳: N/A Spin Value💸: £0.10

talkSPORT BET

Another site which is great for playing Big Bass games is talkSPORT BET, and although the site was founded as an online sportsbook, it has quickly become a top casino brand too. The site offers a range of great games, promotions, customer support options, payment methods, and more. Payment options offered at talkSPORT BET include Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa, Mastercard, and Bank Transfer. These options are all highly secure, and easy to use with decent transaction speeds and fair minimum and maximum transaction amounts.

talkSPORT BET Offer 🎁 40 Free Spins & £40 Slot Bonus on Big Bass Slots

T&Cs: 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and wager £10+ on selected slot games in 7 days. Get 40 Free Spins on Big Bass Day at the Races and £40 in Slot Bonuses for set games, 30 days expiry, 40x wagering, max redeem £1,000. Scroll down for full T&Cs. GambleAware.org. Please gamble responsibly Minimum Deposit💰: £10 Wagering Requirements: 40x Expiry⏳: 30 Days Spin Value💸: £0.10

What Is Big Bass Bonanza?

The Big Bass Bonanza slot is one of the most loved and widely known games from Pragmatic Play, and with its vast success, a range of variants have been created, like Big Bass Splash and Bigger Bass Bonanza. The slot is fishing themed and has the basic 5-reel format as well as an exciting free spins round, which will be detailed later in this article. Even better news is that the Big Bass Bonanza slot can be found at most online casinos available in the UK. This Drops and Wins slot is often available as part of top casino promotions, including the ones explained in this review.

Standout Big Bass Bonanza Features

Big Bass Bonanza is a widely loved slot game not just because free spins promotions are commonly offered, but also because the game boasts a range of great features, including the following.

Free Spins Bonus Game

When players match 3+ scatter symbols while playing, they will be rewarded with free spins. These will reward free spins as follows: 10 for 3, 15 for 4, and 20 for 5 scatter symbols. These free spins can then be used in a bonus game during which users will play as normal, hoping to match 3 or more symbols, but with the addition of the Fisherman Wild, which will act as a replacement for missing symbols. This can either boost or secure a winning line.

Decent RTP and Volatility

Other great features of the Big Bass Bonanza are its decent Return to Player percentage and volatility. The Big Bass Bonanza has an RTP of 96.71%, which means that of every £100 a user spends, they should receive £96.71 back on average, though this can vary. In addition to this, the volatility is medium to high, which means it tends to offer larger payouts but less often.

Big Bass Bonanza Payouts

Another standout feature that makes Big Bass Bonanza such a well-liked slot is its payouts. The slot has a maximum win of 2,100x a user’s initial bet, and with the maximum bet of £5, this could payout some huge prizes. The slot has a minimum bet of £0.10 per spin and 10 pay lines in total.

Big Bass Bonanza Symbols

The Big Bass Bonanza slot game has a fun and unique theme, which the symbols reflect. Below, we have listed the symbols players will see while playing alongside the amount they will pay out if matched during gameplay. Readers should get to know these symbols before playing.

10, J, Q, K, A:

3 = 0.5x

4 = 2.5x

5 = 10x Fish:

3 = 1x

4 = 5x

5 = 20x Tackle Box:

3 = 2x

4 = 10x

5 = 50x Dragonfly:

3 = 2x

4 = 10x

5 = 50x Fishing Rod:

3 = 3x

4 = 15x

5 = 100x Float:

2 = 0.5x

3 = 5x

4 = 20x

5 = 200x Wild:

Substitutes symbols during the free spins round. Scatter:

Three or more symbols matched will trigger the free spins round.

Making the Most of Big Bass Bonanza Free Spins

Free spins on Big Bass Bonanza are a great way to make your online gaming experience that much more enjoyable. To ensure you are making the most of them, check out our tips below.

Understand Volatility: The Big Bass Bonanza has a medium-high volatility which means big wins happen but they aren’t frequent. Players should avoid chasing these wins.

Budget & Know When to Walk Away: Once you have used up your free spins, it’s easy to get swept up in the fun. This is why it is important to know when to walk away and keep an eye on how much you’re spending.

Read the Terms and Conditions: Don’t get carried away by a flashy offer, be sure to read the terms and conditions fully to make sure you are not falling into a trap or receive less then advertised.



Big Bass Bonanza Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ + Free spins bonus round

+ High payouts offered

+ Fun theme

+ Top quality graphics

+ Other Big Bass game variants

+ Minimum bet amount of £0.10

+ Available on mobile – Not many bonus features

– Bonuses can be hard to find

– The maximum win is lower than other slots

Alternative Big Bass Games from Pragmatic Play

For users who don’t already know, it is also worth mentioning that the Big Bass Bonanza slot is not the only Big Bass game created by Pragmatic Play; in fact, there are over 20 alternatives. More details can be found below.

Big Bass Splash

This is easily the second most popular Big Bass variant, and it is not surprising to see why when you learn about all the great features which allow this slot to stand out. This variant has a max win of 5,000x. The main difference between the two games’ looks is that the fish symbol shows multiple fish rather than one, and the float symbol is replaced with a monster struck symbol.

Big Bass Hold & Spinner

If you are looking for a Big Bass slot with an even bigger max win, then Big Bass Hold & Spinner may just be the slot for you. With a max win of 10,000x your initial bet and a range of great features, this slot is definitely worth checking out. The Big Bass Hold & Spinner has various great features, and the game boasts 10 pay lines and an RTP of 96.07%.

Bigger Bass Bonanza

A boosted version of the Big Bass Bonanza slot, the Bigger Bass Bonanza sees even more exciting features than the original game. Bigger Bass has wilds, scatters, multipliers, free spins, increasing multipliers, and drops and wins. The game has a high volatility, RTP of 96.71%, a max win of 4,000x, and 12 paylines, making it a very exciting and fast-paced game.

Other Big Bass Titles

Big Bass Bonanza 1000

Big Bass Day at the Races and Returns to the Races

Big Bass Bonanza 3 Reeler

Big Bass XMAS Xtreme

Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe

Big Bass Mission Fishin’

Big Bass Bonanza – Reel Action

Big Bass Secrets of the Golden Lake

Big Bass Floats My Boat

Big Bass Christmas Bash

Big Bass Halloween and Big Bass Halloween 2

Big Bass Hold & Spinner Megaways

Big Bass Amazon Xtreme

Big Bass – Keeping it Reel

Christmas Big Bass Bonanza

Big Bass Bonanza Megaways

Bigger Bass Splash

Bigger Bass Blizzard – Christmas Catch

Club Tropicana

Responsible gambling

Gambling in the UK is actively regulated, and resources are readily available for those who need help. If you or someone you know is experiencing difficulties, organisations and resources like GambleAware and the Gambling Commission, which ensures responsible practices within the industry, are there to provide assistance and promote safer gambling habits.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

What is the RTP of Big Bass Bonanza?

The return to player percentage of Big Bass Bonanza sits at 96.71%.

Are there many Big Bass Bonanza free spins offers?

Big Bass Bonzanza free spins offers fluctuate in availability; sometimes they are easy to find, and other times they are few and far between. Check out the site on our list for current Big Bass Bonanza free spins bonuses.

Do Big Bass Bonanza free spins need promo codes to claim?

The answer to this question will depend on the site you sign up for. If the Big Bass Bonzanza free spins bonus requires a promo code, it will be stated clearly in the site’s terms and conditions.

What site has the best Big Bass Bonanza offer?

Currently, Hippodrome Casino is offering the best Big Bass Bonanza offer.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.