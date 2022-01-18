Biden in talks with aviation over 5G issues

5G roll out could cause huge disruption to the aviation industry, US airlines have warned.

US President Joe Biden is reportedly in talks with aviation and industry stakeholders over 5G issues, after US airlines warned the roll out could have “a devastating impact” on the sector.

In an attempt to smooth things, US network operator Verizon has agreed to limit 5G deployment around airports, Reuters reported.

The White House reportedly wants “a solution that maximises 5G deployment while protecting air safety and minimising disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery,” an official told the news agency.

In a letter sent yesterday to US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, the chief executives of several airlines – including United, Delta and American Airlines – have warned that tomorrow’s roll-out of the 5G service “could potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas,” causing “chaos” for planes.

“Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded,” they added, asking the Biden administration to implement 5G within two miles of airport runways.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has recently cleared 45 per cent of the US entire commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports where 5G will be deployed, but said it could affect instruments such as altimeters.

“We won’t compromise on safety – full stop,” added United Airlines in a statement. “We implore the Biden administration to act quickly and apply the same common sense solutions here that have clearly worked so well around the world.”

Airlines are not the only stakeholders to have warned the US Government but 5G’s potential risks. In December, the bosses of rivals Airbus and Boeing pleaded with the government to delay the technology’s roll out, City A.M. reported.