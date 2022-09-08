Biden, Macron, Zelensky and von der Leyen lead heartfelt global tributes to The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II (C) with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle on June 13, 2021 in Windsor, England. Queen Elizabeth II hosts US President, Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden at Windsor Castle. The President arrived from Cornwall where he attended the G7 Leader’s Summit and will travel on to Brussels for a meeting of NATO Allies and later in the week he will meet President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

World leaders including US President Joe Biden, Ukraine Vlodymyr Zelensky and France’s president Emnauel Macron have paid heartfelt tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, after the monarch passed away, aged 96.

Leaders described the monarch as a source of stability amid seven decades of social and economic changes.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the monarch “a friend of France, a queen of hearts,” while Italian PM Mario Draghi celebrated her “spirit of service and her dedication to the UK and the Commonwealth.”

Macron said the Queen “embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years.”

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022

President of the United States Joe Biden said the Queen was “more than a monarch” and had “defined an era.”

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her,” he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Queen Elizabeth II,(Photo by Jack Hill – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

The seven decades of her reign “bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity,” Biden said.

Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, who tweeted: “Queen Elizabeth II lived an incredible life of service and had a profound impact on countless lives and historic events.”

Queen Elizabeth II lived an incredible life of service and had a profound impact on countless lives and historic events. We send our condolences to the Royal Family and join the people of the United Kingdom and all those around the world who mourn her loss. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 8, 2022

Former President Barack Obama also paid his respects and said he was “awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service.”

He noted how she was the first-ever female royal to serve on active military duty in the Second World War.

Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sbID222iSQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2022

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Sholz: “We mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a role model and inspiration for millions, also here in Germany. Her commitment to German-British reconciliation after the horrors of World War II will remain unforgotten. She will be missed, not least her wonderful humour.”

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, said Her Majesty “witnessed war and reconciliation in Europe and beyond, and deep transformations of our planet and societies.”

President Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Lewis Whyld – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She was a beacon of continuity throughout these changes, never ceasing to display a calmness and dedication that gave strength to many.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was “with the heaviest of hearts” that the Commonwealth nation learned of the news.

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

The monarch was “a constant presence in our lives” whose service to Canada would “forever remain an important part of our country’s history.”

Canadians would “always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his country’s prayers were with the UK.

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022

Pope Francis sent a telegram to King Charles III, offering his “heartfelt condolences.”

“Commending her noble soul to the merciful goodness of our Heavenly Father, I assure Your Majesty of my prayers that Almighty God will sustain you with his unfailing grace as you now take up your high responsibilities as King,” the Holy Father wrote.

“Upon you and all who cherish the memory of your late mother, I invoke an abundance of divine blessings as a pledge of comfort and strength in the Lord.”