France pulls out of Channel migrant deal over Truss ‘friend or foe’ comments

Liz Truss said “the jury’s out” on whether Emmanuel Macron is a “friend or foe”

France has reportedly pulled out of a deal to try and stop Channel migrant crossings, after comments made by Liz Truss on Emmanuel Macron.

Truss said during the Tory leadership campaign that the “jury’s out” over whether the French President was “a friend or foe”.

French government sources told the Daily Mail that the comments led to a “tirade” from Macron’s team and that a deal to try and stop migrant crossings was ditched because of it.

A deal was said to be very close to completion, with a press release already drawn up to announce it.

More than 30,000 people have crossed the Channel on boats from France to the UK this year – a new annual record.

Macron hit back at Truss’ comments after she made them, saying that “if France and Britain cannot say whether they are friends or enemies… we are headed for serious problems”.

Truss had her first official meeting with Macron as leader in New York last week during the United Nations General Assembly.

The French President also came to London to attend the Queen’s funeral and was widely praised for his tributes to the late monarch.

A government spokesperson said: “Our work with the French to prevent the unacceptable rise in dangerous Channel crossings is ongoing.”