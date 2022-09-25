Truss considers increasing migration to UK to boost economic growth

The Prime Minister wants to bring forward drastic changes to the UK’s visa laws to tackle labour shortages in a move that will likely spark anger within sections of the Conservative party.

Liz Truss is considering plans to increase the number of migrants coming to the UK in a bid to boost economic growth.

The Sunday Times reports that Truss wants to increase the cap on seasonal agricultural workers and make it easier for sectors with worker shortages to recruit more people from overseas.

Another proposal under consideration is easing the English language requirement for potential immigrants in industries that are facing labour shortages.

Number 10 reportedly wants to target immigrants who work as broadband engineers to help the country roll out full fibre internet across the UK.

The proposals may pit her directly against Brexiteer home secretary Suella Braverman, whose department controls policy on visas and immigration.

It has been suggested that Braverman and trade secretary Kemi Badenoch have both pushed back against the proposals.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng refused to rule out easing immigration rules today and said that Braverman “will be making an update on immigration policy … in the next few weeks”.

“The whole point about the Brexit debate is that we need to control immigration in a way that works for the UK,” he told the BBC.

“That’s what the Prime Minister and the home secretary are totally focussed on.”