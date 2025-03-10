Betway Cheltenham Free Bet Offer 2025 – £30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses

Get a £30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses With Betway

As we approach the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, we’re all searching for new deals to swipe up. If you’re looking for something good or just getting started in betting, you can’t do much better than the generous deal on offer at Betway. So, let’s take a closer look at Betway’s Cheltenham offer and all the other features you can find here to help enhance your Cheltenham betting experience.

T&Cs: New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football, Horse Racing, Tennis, Cricket or Basketball multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Free Spins on More Unusual Suspects (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ GambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Betway Free Bets Offer for Cheltenham 2025

If you sign up with Betway in the lead-up to Cheltenham 2025, you can claim its incredibly generous welcome offer. With this deal, you can claim a £30 matched free bet specifically to use on the Cheltenham races!

To claim this promotion, users must first place a multiple bet with at least three selections on one of the following markets: football, horse racing, tennis, cricket, or basketball. The overall odds for this bet must be at 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Once the qualifying bet has settled, users should receive their free bets. However, free bets are not the only reward users can claim from this promotion. Customers will also receive 100 free spins (valued at £0.10 each) to be used on More Unusual Suspects.

New bettors must make their initial deposit using a debit card; customers who use an alternative method will not qualify for this promotion. The offer must be claimed within 7 days of account creation.

How To Sign Up for Betway for Cheltenham

Claiming this many bonuses can be daunting up front, so we’ve put together a small guide to get you set up in time for the 2025 Cheltenham festival!

Use our link to reach the Betway signup page — this ensures you’ll activate the right bonus. Hit the ‘Join’ button and input your details where indicated. This will require you to submit sensitive details like your full name, date of birth, and home address. Make your first deposit of at least £5 using a debit card — before you’ve verified your account, any other payment method won’t count. Stake £5 on a football, horse racing, tennis, cricket, or basketball multiple (3+ selections). Once that qualifying wager has settled, you can claim your free bets as well as your free spins. This £30 free bet can then be used on Cheltenham markets, and the free spins can be used on More Unusual Suspects.

Notable Cheltenham Free Bets Terms and Conditions

Just like all bonuses, the Betway Cheltenham deal has a host of terms and conditions that you need to understand and heed in order to claim your free bets. If you break any of the T&Cs, you can risk not only losing out on the Cheltenham bonus but also your whole account. While there’s a lot to sift through, we’ve picked out and highlighted the most important T&Cs that you need to consider when claiming a bonus like this:

Wagering Requirements — the most important condition to look out for when you claim any online gambling bonus is the wagering requirements, which outline how many times you need to wager the value of your bonus before you’re allowed to withdraw any winnings as cash. At Betway, all free bets have a playthrough of 1, meaning you need to use the value of your bonus once before you can start withdrawing any winnings.

— the most important condition to look out for when you claim any online gambling bonus is the wagering requirements, which outline how many times you need to wager the value of your bonus before you’re allowed to withdraw any winnings as cash. At Betway, all free bets have a playthrough of 1, meaning you need to use the value of your bonus once before you can start withdrawing any winnings. Betting Requirements — when you claim and use your free bets, you need to be careful to ensure that you place the correct type of bet at the right odds. There are separate terms for qualifying for and using the bets, so be extra careful not to muddle them up. The most basic rules are that all bets need to be placed at odds of evens or longer, and no free bet can be used to make combination bets.

— when you claim and use your free bets, you need to be careful to ensure that you place the correct type of bet at the right odds. There are separate terms for qualifying for and using the bets, so be extra careful not to muddle them up. The most basic rules are that all bets need to be placed at odds of evens or longer, and no free bet can be used to make combination bets. Time Limits — free bets don’t hang around forever, especially not time-sensitive ones like this deal. Users have 7 days from account creation to claim this promotion.

— free bets don’t hang around forever, especially not time-sensitive ones like this deal. Users have 7 days from account creation to claim this promotion. Payment Restrictions — you’ll need to make at least one deposit in order to claim any of these free bets. If you want your deposit to count, you’ll have to make it using a valid payment method. At Betway, your welcome bonus must be claimed with a debit card like Visa or Mastercard.

Ways to Bet On Cheltenham at Betway

Bet Description Win/Place Win bets predict the winner of a race, and place bets predict a racer who will come in one of the top positions. Each-Way A bet that pays out if your chosen horse comes in first or second through two bets stacked on top of each other. Forecast Bet on the horses that come in first and second. A reverse forecast pays out as long as both racers come in first and second place, regardless of the order. Tricast A bet on which racers will come in first, second and third, in specific order. A combination tricast will cover more outcomes, sometimes all six. Multiples Bets that are made with multiple selections, all of which must win for the bet to pay out. The smallest kinds are doubles and trebles. Accumulator Any multiple made at four selections or higher. All legs of an accumulator must win for the bet to pay out. Yankee A popular combination bet that covers four selections in multiple formations for a total of 6 doubles, 4 trebles and an accumulator. It will start to pay out if two of the selections win. When you add a fifth selection, this bet is called a Super Yankee or a Canadian. Lucky 15 A popular combination covering four selections in all possible formats, including singles, for a total of 15: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles and an accumulator. If you add a fifth and a sixth selection, you’ll create a Lucky 31 and 63, respectively.

Top Betway Features for Cheltenham Betting

Betway offers a host of interesting features to keep your Cheltenham betting interesting and easy to manage, so we’ve picked out our favourites to outline for you. Visit the site and look around for any other great features you can make use of during your Cheltenham betting experience.

Free Bets Club

One of Betway’s standout features has always been the free bets club, which nets all loyal players free bets when they wager a certain amount within a week. If you plan to continue betting with Betway, not only will this promo give you fantastic bonuses in the leadup to the festival, but it will continue to reward you as you return. Signing up for the free bets club is also free, and you won’t be penalised in the weeks you don’t meet the qualifier.

Bet Builder

Horse racing season is the perfect time to build those big, complicated bets that cover many different events. And Cheltenham, with seven high-stakes races every day, is one of the absolute best times to get involved. But large multi-bets can quickly get confusing. This is why the bet builder at Betway is so convenient, helping you keep track of your various selections, the structure of your combinations and how your potential payout changes as you add more selections. With the Betway bet builder, even absolute newbies can get involved with large, interesting bets.

2025 Schedule and Guide for Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Festival starts on the 11th of March 2025 and continues for four days, with seven races on each one. The races start at 1:20 pm each day, with 40 minutes between every run, and most races will be aired on ITV. You can also catch the races through Betway’s live streaming service, which will show all of the races from the comfort of your sportsbook.

Most betting markets will open the night before a race is due to start, and many deals will only come into effect from 8 am that morning, including best odds guaranteed deals. The notable races for each day are run around 4 pm, and you can find them pointed out on the schedules below.

Tuesday 11th March — Champion Day

13:20 — The Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

14:00 — The My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

14:40 — The Ultima Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)

15:20 — The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

16:00 — The Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)

16:40 — The Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race (Premier Handicap)

17:20 — The National Hunt Novices’ Chase (Novices’ Steeple Chase) (Novices’ Handicap)

Wednesday 12th March — Style Wednesday

13:20 — The Turners Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

14:00 — The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase

14:40 — The Coral Cup Hurdle (A Handicap Hurdle Race) (Premier Handicap)

15:20 — The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase

16:00 — The BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

16:40 — The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup (Premier Handicap)

17.20 — The Weatherbys Champion Bumper (A Standard Open NH Flat Race) (Grade 1)

Thursday 13th March — St. Patrick’s Thursday

13:20 — The Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2)

14:00 — The Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase

14:40 — The Pertemps Network Final (A Handicap Hurdle Race) (Listed) (Premier Handicap)

15:20 — The Ryanair Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

16:00 — The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

16:40 — The TrustATrader Plate (A Handicap Steeple Chase) (Premier Handicap)

17:20 — The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase (0-145)

Friday 14th March — Gold Cup Day

13:20 — The JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)

14:00 — The William Hill County Handicap Hurdle Race (Premier Handicap)

14:40 — The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase (Grade 2)

15:20 — The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

16:00 — The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

16:40 — The St. James’s Place Festival Hunters Chase

17:20 — Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-145)

Guide To Maximising Cheltenham Bets at Betway

For newcomers to the Cheltenham Festival, the vast amount of information, deals and things to bet on can get a little overwhelming. So, we’ve put together some tips to help you make the most of your Cheltenham betting in 2025.

Do Your Research

Sports betting always benefits from a bit of effort before you make your way to the bookie. If you understand what you’re betting on, as well as the histories and track records of the contestants, you’ll make a more informed decision. Becoming an expert on Cheltenham is unrealistic, but you can find hundreds of people online sharing expert opinions, betting tips, and predictions during the run-up to and throughout the whole event. So before you bet on gut instinct alone, take a moment to read through what the experts are saying and let them guide your hand.

Control Your Betting Habits

There’s nothing more important to making the most of your betting experience than keeping your behaviour under control. No matter what deals you claim or research you do, if you bet beyond your means, you’ll have a miserable time at the end of the day. As such, you should take full advantage of all the tools available at Betway and always look for help when needed.

Look For Cheltenham Offers

Before you start betting on Cheltenham, you want to start looking for worthwhile Cheltenham offers. Deals like the one on offer at Betway can help kick off your Cheltenham experience with free wagers and more freedom than you might have had otherwise. Of course, the Betway deal is excellent, but it’s hardly the only one on offer. So, regardless of where you choose to bet, you should make sure you’re claiming or using a deal that enhances your experience.

Responsible Gambling

Cheltenham is an exciting time of year on many levels, but nothing will tank your experience faster than spending beyond your means. It’s crucial that you keep a handle on your budget and come out the other side as happy as when you went in.

Thankfully, Betway offers an excellent range of responsible gambling tools that you can take advantage of when you use the site. These tools aren’t just for people who struggle with healthy gambling; these tools are for anyone so you can relax when betting, knowing that you can’t go over budget.

Some of the different tools offered at Betway are as follows: Deposit limits, Take a Break, Session Reminders, Self-Exclusion, GamStop and Helplines (including those listed below).

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I withdraw Cheltenham Free Bet winnings?

All winnings made at Betway with Cheltenham free bets can be withdrawn as real cash! All returns with the stake subtracted will be immediately added to your withdrawable balance.

Are free bets the only Cheltenham offer I can claim?

You can claim many different types of Cheltenham betting offers, not just free bets! These include odds boosts, best odds guaranteed, non-runner no bet and more.

Do I have to be a new customer to claim Cheltenham bonuses?

While many Cheltenham bonuses are targeted at new customers, others can be claimed by anyone. Just take a look at your favourite sportsbook over the Cheltenham season to see what it offers.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.